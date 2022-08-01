ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Carolina Renaissance Festival tickets go on sale this week amid new changes

By Dolan Reynolds
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tickets for the 29 th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, kicking off the start of several new changes planned for the upcoming season, according to a CRF news release.

Festival officials recently announced a list of changes planned to improve traffic conditions that include a major revision of how festival admission tickets will be made available.

Tickets are now event date specific, limited in availability per each event date and sold online at the Festival website while each event day ticket supply lasts.

General admission tickets valid any of the event dates are no longer available at retail locations statewide as in the past.

The festival is open rain or shine. Ticket holders will receive a refund if the festival is closed on an event date due to unsafe weather conditions.

2022 plans for the fairgrounds include a revised traffic plan for nearby roads and improved parking, staffing and signage to make it easier for people arriving and leaving.

Festival hours are also revised to open 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 a.m. and remain open until 5:30 p.m. Parking remains free courtesy of Harris Teeter.

“This is the most significant operational change in the festival’s near three-decade history. We encourage visitors to reserve their date and purchase tickets in advance online while they last. Tickets will be offered at the Festival on-site box office only on event days not sold out in advance,” said Matt Siegel, the festival’s director of marketing.

