NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
L'Observateur
TPSO seek help identifying theft suspect
TPSO detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured below. On the morning of July 28, 2022, a white male entered the Tractor Supply store in Hammond with a basket. The suspect then proceeded to the back of the store, placing an electric truck winch (valued at approximately $600.00) into the basket and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise in a silver Ford F-150.
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
NOLA.com
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
NOLA.com
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
WDSU
Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence
GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
NOLA.com
Man killed in 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in the 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said they were notified of the homicide in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 11:14 a.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the...
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
Deputies search for man accused of double shooting after disturbance in Houma
Violent Crimes Detectives are looking for 21-year-old Peyton Dee Chauvin of Houma, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
L'Observateur
Paincourtville Man Found Guilty of Attempted Manslaughter in Connection with 2021 Stabbing
On August 4, 2022, an Assumption Parish Jury found 40-year-old Justin Fair of 171 Myles St. Paincourtville, LA guilty of Attempted Manslaughter. Fair was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. On March 27, 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies...
NOLA.com
Two killed, another wounded in Lower 9th Ward shootings, New Orleans police say
Two men were killed and a third wounded Thursday afternoon in a pair of Lower 9th Ward shootings separated by six blocks and 70 minutes, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers first were summoned at 4:18 p.m. to the 1300 block of Lamanche Street, where they found two men...
Houma man busted with meth, sharks
Wildlife agents allege the 44-year-old man was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and too many sharks.
