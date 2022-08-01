ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Luling, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Luling, LA
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seek help identifying theft suspect

TPSO detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured below. On the morning of July 28, 2022, a white male entered the Tractor Supply store in Hammond with a basket. The suspect then proceeded to the back of the store, placing an electric truck winch (valued at approximately $600.00) into the basket and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise in a silver Ford F-150.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence

GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
GRETNA, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

