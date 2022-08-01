TPSO detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured below. On the morning of July 28, 2022, a white male entered the Tractor Supply store in Hammond with a basket. The suspect then proceeded to the back of the store, placing an electric truck winch (valued at approximately $600.00) into the basket and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise in a silver Ford F-150.

