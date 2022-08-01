ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfer Maya Gabeira Talks New Picture Book 'Maya and The Beast'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Big wave surfer Maya Gabeira joins Cheddar News to discuss her new picture book, 'Maya and The Beast.' She also dishes on whether or not she'd like to see her books come to life on the big screen for television or film.

Cheddar News

Feel Good Friday: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' Scores Big in Viral TikTok Video

Here’s a video that will make you smile. Andrea Garcia Lopez — now known as “Granny Jordan” — has become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to a video showing the 71-year-old hoopster faking out an opponent before scoring off the backboard on the court of a small town in Mexico. The video, taken by her grandson, has racked up over 1 million views. Michael Jordan is probably smiling, too.
Cheddar News

Sentenced to Nine Years in a Russian Prison, What’s Next for Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on cannabis possession charges. George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute and former CIA Russia analysis chief, joined Cheddar News to discuss the case. “This is a very harsh sentence but it was also a very expected sentence,” Beebe said. “There's really no doubt that she was going to be declared guilty.” Beebe sees little hope for a successful appeal. “Her prospects for release really depend on the American government's ability to strike a prisoner swap bargain with the Russian government.”
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Woodstock '99, 'Point Gods,' 'Paper Girls' & the Original 'Irma Vep'

The summer continues to be sizzling, so if you're able to stay in and stream some entertainment to stay out of the heat, Cheddar recommends a documentary on the disastrous Woodstock '99 festival, a docuseries on New York City point guard legends, a sci-fi teen coming of age adventure, and a throwback cinematic classic. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 - NetflixPicked by Sr. News Editor Dina RossNetflix is adding to this summer's '90s nostalgia train with the new docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, which is a walk down memory lane with some of the key players that put on the disastrous music festival for...
Cheddar News

Ja Rule, Sepideh Moafi, Jay Cutler & More: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Ja Rule Talks NFTs, Black EntrepreneurshipRapper Ja Rule and business partner entrepreneur Herb Rice joined Cheddar this week to talk about what they're doing to support Black entrepreneurs and content creators through tech, NFTS, and the blockchain. Earlier this year, the duo launched The Painted House as a way to uplift and highlight the works of Black artists. "We spiraled...
Cheddar News

Kansas Votes for Abortion & Mysterious Sinkhole: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:1. PELOSI VISITS TAIWANHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi did, in fact, touch down in Taiwan on Tuesday, and did, in fact, spark an international incident. She met with leaders of the self-running island, which China still claims as its own. In response, China announced it will hold military drills in the region and unleashed fighter jets near the unofficial border. Pelosi, no shy butterfly, launched a series of tweets and an op-ed in The Washington Post declaring that she stands by Taiwan. ...
American Songwriter

6 Summer Reading Books for Music Lovers

It is officially August, which means that summer is quickly coming to an end. And while this may feel like a bit of a beach bummer, it makes us appreciate what we have left of the summer all the more. Plus, August is its own month to celebrate. Jerry Garcia’s birthday is on the first day of August, Swifties everywhere blast folklore’s “August,” and the MTV Awards announce the song of the summer.
Cheddar News

A Quick Primer for 'The Sandman' Netflix Series

There have been a lot of comic book adaptations over the years but few have been as anticipated as this one. Neil Gaiman's The Sandman began its run as a print comic under the now defunct DC imprint called Vertigo back in 1988 and immediately challenged and changed the entire industry. Originally, DC approached Gaiman to write a version of the early 20th-century, crime-fighting radio hero of the same name. However, he took an entirely different approach with his Sandman. The protagonist became the Dream King, Morpheus, who watches over the stories we tell ourselves while we sleep. Alongside him are...
Cheddar News

Upskilling Women for the Future of Work; Check Out This Black-Owned Drive-In Theater

On this episode of ChedHER: Jennifer Schwab, CEO of the ENTITY Academy breaks down how they are hoping to upskill over 1 million women by 2025; Susan Frew, Co-Owner and President at Sunshine Plumbing Heating Air, and Ellen Rohr, President of Zoom Drain Franchise, explain hat career options are available for women in the trades industry, and the perks of this type of work; Ayana Morris, Founder of Newark Moonlight Cinema, discusses how she's bringing a unique entertainment experience to the Newark community where the Baxter Terrace housing projects once stood.
Cheddar News

From Feral Girls to Coastal Grandmothers, Spotify Picks Out the Latest Summer Trends

Top summer tracks always give a hint about how everyone's feeling and Spotify has the unique perspective of being able to look into what everyone is listening to these days.Cheddar News caught up with Lea Palmieri, host and storyteller of owned editorial channels at Spotify, at the Spotify Everywhere pop-up to find out how to integrate Spotify into your everyday life and the trends they are seeing this summer season.Tell me a little about this Spotify Everywhere pop-up in New York.Essentially, this was designed to mimic how we listen in our everyday lives, how our days are soundtracked. So the...
Cheddar News

PlayersTV Connects Athletes With Fans Providing Unique Content

PlayersTV, the first-ever athlete-owned media network, is offering viewers unprecedented access to the lives of their stars both in and outside of their sport. Cheddar News speaks with PlayersTV co-founder Collin Castellaw who says the company is close to launching a new subscription platform 'Athletes on Demand' that will allow stars to create unique content for their fans.
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Cheddar News

100K Tourists Projected to Flock to Florida's Space Coast for Artemis 1 Launch

As NASA gears up for its return to the moon with the Artemis 1 mission launch, thousands of Earthlings are expected to gather to watch the historic moment. Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism projected upwards of 100,000 visitors during the week of August 29, when Artemis 1 is expected to take off.With such a large number of people expected to descend on the Space Coast, hotel and restaurant reservations are already hard to come by. The area will see a boom in its local economy thanks to the Artemis 1 launch. The region is prepared. During the height of the...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Beyoncé Removes Kelis, 'Batgirl' Out & Peak TV Is Now

'Renaissance' RevisionBeyoncé has quietly removed an album credit from Renaissance after singer Kelis objected to being included in the project last week. Fans noticed the change yesterday after the updated credit listings on Tidal and Apple for the song Energy did not include Kelis' name. In a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Kelis said Beyoncė's inclusion of an interpolation of the 2003 smash Milkshake was thievery. It has since been revealed that while Kelis is the song's performer, she was not listed as a songwriter on the original track.Billboard Hot 100Lizzo is riding high this summer following the release...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

