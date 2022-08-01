19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps

Read on www.wndu.com
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
abc57.com
Suspect in machete attack had just been released from prison
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee with a machete on Tuesday. The report says the suspect had just been released from prison less than a week before the incident. On August 2 at 8:33 a.m., an Elkhart Police officer...
abc57.com
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home
GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Beloved Chicagoland 'Funnel Cake Man' Robbed, Killed On South Side
'Who ever robbed my husband has robbed us.'
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
wincountry.com
D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced after 2020 shooting Elkhart
A man was sentenced after a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Elkhart. The shooting happened at Hardy’s Bar in August 2020. Norton says that he shot 43-year-old David Artley in self-defense. In June, a jury trial found the man, 31-year-old Jordan Norton guilty...
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
Heartbreak is indescribable, family says at sentencing for double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – The fatal shootings of Katoya McPherson and Floyd Brashers Jr. have created devastating ripples within their families, an aunt said during a sentencing. Judge Paul Bridenstine sentenced D-Angelo Davis, 26, to the mandated life in prison without parole on Aug. 5 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
WNDU
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
