Read on www.mashed.com
Related
Reddit Is Losing It Over A Beer Brand Sold At Whole Foods
If you are a fan of Belgian beer or have been experiencing a moment of curiosity, you might find Reddit's take on a brew sold at Whole Foods of interest. Belgian beer, per Lonely Planet, is an important part of the country's culture. While we have our fair share of breweries in the U.S., Belgium is home to the largest brewery in the world. The travel site goes on to explain that the unique nature of a Belgian beer is tied to the influence and collective alcohol knowledge of the countries that surround it. Additionally, the yeasts, spices, and fruits that are used in Belgian beers give these ales their unique personalities and tastes.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over The Price Of Aldi Eggs
Reddit, aka the bathroom wall of the internet, is the place to complain about everything. While solidly half of it is complaints about the Trader Joe's item Reddit thinks is flavorless or ogling the unusual strawberry that left Reddit disturbed, sometimes the users hit on something a bit more serious: Lately even the graffiti-speckled proverbial halls of Reddit have turned to food inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Long You Can Really Keep Cream Cheese In The Fridge?
With so many appetizing ways to enjoy cream cheese, it's no surprise that there's likely a tub of it tucked away somewhere in your fridge. Spread it on a toasted bagel, plunge a salty pretzel into it, or mix it into a sweet dessert for that added touch of creaminess — the list of uses for this spread goes on.
Classic Margarita Cocktail Recipe
Tequila lovers rejoice, because this classic margarita recipe is as good as it gets. As recipe developer Michelle McGlinn explains, "A good, fresh margarita is a perfect balance of sweet and sour that is complemented by its salty rim." And this classic recipe hits each of these flavor profiles with just the right nuance, making for a perfectly smooth sipping experience. "I'm guilty of having used margarita mixes and bottled lime juice — but the taste is much, much better with fresh limes and agave," McGlinn says.
The Biggest Scandal To Hit Steak 'N Shake
In the restaurant world, businesses are quite lucky if they never face a scandal of some sort. You may have heard of the McDonald's hot coffee incident, where a 79-year-old woman sued — and won — due to severe burns caused by a cup of hot coffee (via The Poole Law Group). Or the time John Schnatter of Papa John's used a racial slur on a conference call, leading to his resignation, per Forbes. One scandal took place in Europe when traces of horse meat were found in Burger King's patties, according to USA Today. The patties were purchased from an Irish meat supplier called Silvercrest Foods. After this breakthrough, Burger King dropped the supplier and discontinued the use of its meat.
Taco Bell Is Finally Adding A New Dessert To The Menu
Taco Bell is a land of options. Its menu spans over 60 items, not including breakfast or drinks. Factor in that most of those menu items are entirely customizable and you've got an innumerably large menu. The company was even among the first fast-food chains to offer vegetarian and vegan options. If you've ever wondered what the Taco Bell menu looked like the year you were born, it was vegetarian friendly. The humble bean burrito has been on the menu for over 50 years, feeding vegetarians at the drive-thru for generations (via USA Today). Taco Bell's limited release and collab items are also legendary. Nacho fries or Doritos Locos Tacos, anyone? (via Taco Bell).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Addition Has Fans Seeing Red
One of the most endearing qualities of Cracker Barrel is its ability to serve large doses of nostalgia by offering up comfort foods including platters loaded with Southern treats including country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and chicken. The restaurant chain even offers a Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast option, that gives diners a wide range of proteins to choose from, from chicken tenders and hamburger steaks to two types of ham. In June, the chain announced via press release that there would be two additions to its menu: Cracker Barrel was finally trying plant-based meat with Impossible sausage as an option for the Homestyle Breakfast and would also offer a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.
Vanilla Fruit Dip Recipe
One of the things that differentiates fruits from vegetables (besides certain botanical characteristics that we're not going to get into here) is the fact that many fruits tend to have more natural sweetness than do vegetables. For this reason, some people serve up fruit as a dessert, which is something that may not play too well with those who tend to think of dessert as something like cookies, cake, or ice cream and would prefer that a fruit dessert be more along the lines of apple pie.
I Swear By This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack At The Airport
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Zest Tip Is Confusing TikTok
Giada De Laurentiis is definitely a fan of lemon. From De Laurentiis' twist on lemon spaghetti to the lemony recipe a TikToker provided her for a lemon coconut sorbet to her dried lemons in the style of Instagrammer @auntraffy, the celebrity chef has a clear penchant for this citrus. Perhaps one Instagram commenter put it best when they wrote, "Wow! She really loves her lemons!!" Agreed. In fact, the Food Network star revealed to Bon Appétit that lemons are among her weekly grocery shopping staples that fill her cart, and we get it. This yellow fruit is so bright and such a refreshing flavor to add to many a dish and beverage, how could you not love the lemon?
How A Lawsuit Made People Believe Chop Suey Was American
A beloved dish from Beijing to Burbank, chop suey is a Chinese chicken and vegetable dish even American presidents have grown to love. Despite its irresistible flavor profile, the hearty meal's origins are shrouded in mystery, political scandal, and racial injustice. Some tall tales tell the story of a Chinese diplomat in 1896 New York City who aimed to make authentic Chinese food more accessible to his American guests—chicken and vegetables it was! Another version of history sees drunk miners stumble into a Chinese-American restaurant at closing time where a scrappy, albeit annoyed, chef whipped up what little was left of the dinner rush – chicken and vegetables. Among the many fables that make up its origins, history notes in 1904, an American man from San Francisco named Lem Sen asserted he invented chop suey while working in a bohemian restaurant. A bold claim indeed, Sen took it one step further to say the resourceful dish was wholly American – as American as pork and beans. Sen wouldn't settle for word-of-mouth. He needed his claim legitimized, so he opened a lawsuit demanding every Chinese eatery serving chop suey remove the item from its menu and pay him for his intellectual property.
LAW・
What Happened To Pipcorn After Shark Tank?
It's a small business owner's dream to get the chance to present their million-dollar idea in front of "Shark Tank" investors. While plenty of entrepreneurs get a harsh rejection (though they often end up seeing success just from their appearance), a lucky few manage to win over at least one shark — sometimes even more — for the deal of a lifetime.
Easy Cherry Dump Cake Recipe
There are times you want to attempt a challenging baking project, and there are other times you want dessert on the table with minimal effort. We get it! For the days you want an effortless sweet treat, there is nothing easier than a dump cake. Recipe developer Ting Dalton brings us this recipe for an easy cherry dump cake, something that she says is "very much like a British fruit crumble." "This is such a quick and easy way to make a dessert for family and friends, and served with lashings of ice cream, this is both comforting and delicious," she adds.
The Summer Party Dish Andrew Zimmern Swears By
Planning a summer shindig at your place? Grab your rock salt and painter's tape (yes, you read that right) because Andrew Zimmern is about to school us in how to make a delicious pork belly appetizer to wow guests at your next get-together. In a June 2 tweet, the chef, restaurateur, and former host of "Bizarre Foods" suggested an idea we think works year-round: Crispy Pork Belly Bites.
Here's How Drinking Habits Have Changed With Inflation
While Hank Williams Jr. might have sung about "A Tear in My Beer," inflation is making it a reality for many Americans. Although rising food costs, fears of a recession, and a myriad of economic woes have caused strife for consumers, it hasn't eliminated budgets for beer. In fact, for those who prefer to toast with an alcoholic beverage, the outlook might have a few more bubbles rising to the top.
How You Can Take A Cap'n Crunch Ship To Work In New York
If you start your day with a big bowl of cereal, you're in good company. It is, after all, the breakfast preference of several celebrities. Katy Perry likes to indulge in Lucky Charms; Kendall Jenner tweeted a shot of her Cheerios; and Camila Cabello said, "My blood is 99% cereal" (via MTV). Clearly, Americans (famous or not) love their cereal.
We Tried The New FaZe Subs Rugfather Sub. Here's How It Went
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're not a gamer or esports sort of person, then you may not have ever heard of FaZe Clan. If you are big into online gaming and such, then you may be incensed to be confronted with those of us who haven't, but so it goes. In the briefest, broadest of strokes, FaZe Clan began as a group of video game loving who have since become part of "defining gaming culture," as per its About page.
Twin Peaks Aims For The Early Crowd With Its New Menu Items
Twin Peaks restaurant is known for its picturesque mountain lodge setting, 29-degree beer, and scantily clad female servers. Its motto is "Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views" and the restaurant aims to deliver on all fronts. Twin Peaks revamped its alcoholic beverage offerings in 2021 to highlight top-shelf liquor and wine. And all of its whiskey cocktails are served over a spherical ice ball, ensuring you can enjoy your cocktail without it getting watered down (via FSR).
Mashed
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0