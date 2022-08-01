ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County construction to close Route 729

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCdNU_0h0k3rWS00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, August 1 that Route 729 in Clearfield County is being closed for construction.

Starting on Monday, August 15 the Clearfield County Maintenance Division is closing Route 729 between the intersections of Route 969 (Lumber City Highway) and Route 2012 (Old Station Road) and implementing a detour. Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace multiple stormwater drainage pipes to improve drainage and ride quality.

Coroner called to deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

While the detour is in place, traffic will follow an official detour route via Lumber City Highway, Route 3005 (Cherry Corner Road) and Route 3016 (Marrion Road) back to Route 729.

It is a daylight closure where crews will lift the detour at the close of each workday. PennDOT expects the replacements to take about a week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

PennDOT’s Clearfield County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update for work ahead of Ag Progress Days

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Job ahead of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. Drivers on Route 26 travel a temporary roadway through the construction zone. Drivers traveling the work zone will not encounter lane restrictions from Monday, August 8, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Army Corps releases final Curwensville Lake Master Plan

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has released the new Curwensville Lake Master Plan (“2022 Master Plan”) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that will serve as the guiding document for decision making at the lake for next 15 to 25 years. This revision is a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | Timing of State College Atherton Street construction project is inevitable but not ideal

Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Clearfield County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands.  “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Aug. 5, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time again for some of those great Perry’s Properties!. NEW LISTING! 3150 NEW LANCASTER VALLEY ROAD, MILROY – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT. DETAILS: $550,000 – Beautifully maintained Amish-built cabin on 23.96 acres just minutes from Reeds Gap State Park....
MILROY, PA
WTAJ

I-80 reopened following westbound accident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
MILESBURG, PA
WTAJ

Geeseytown Community Fire Company to host car show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is hosting an open class car show in Geeseytown, Hollidaysburg. On Sunday, August 7 from 12 – 5 p.m. the car show will take place at Geeseytown Fire Hall, which is located at 215 Mary St. The event will take place no matter the weather […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Lumber City Highway#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Centre County gets ready for Ag Progress Days

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural show is making its return to Centre County. Ag Progress Days, hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, takes place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center located at 2710 West Pine Grove Road. This year marks the 46th […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAJ

$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg church to hold bike fundraiser for YMCA

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bike fundraiser in Philipsburg will be raising money for the Moshannon Valley YMCA on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Free Church. The church is located at 305 Keystone Hill Road in Philipsburg. The event will feature a 17-category motorcycle and off-road […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Farm Bureau fighting inflation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Farm Bureau and state legislators met and talked about some of the issues farmers are currently facing at the Curwensville feed store as well as a tour of the facilities.  Inflation was the biggest topic of the day however, many other issues were brought up. This included […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports

An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
KITTANNING, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf celebrates PA Farm Bill in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first state-level farm bill in the nation was signed in Pennsylvania three years ago. On Thursday, August 4 Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding visited the 150-year-old Hess Farm in State College to share what the PA Farm Bill has done for the agriculture industry. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Driver Distracted By Cell Phone Leads to Crash in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a two-vehicle crash caused by a driver who was distracted by her cellphone. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred as a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Five Mile Run Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on Five Mile Run Road.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy