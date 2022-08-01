Clearfield County construction to close Route 729

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, August 1 that Route 729 in Clearfield County is being closed for construction.

Starting on Monday, August 15 the Clearfield County Maintenance Division is closing Route 729 between the intersections of Route 969 (Lumber City Highway) and Route 2012 (Old Station Road) and implementing a detour. Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace multiple stormwater drainage pipes to improve drainage and ride quality.

While the detour is in place, traffic will follow an official detour route via Lumber City Highway, Route 3005 (Cherry Corner Road) and Route 3016 (Marrion Road) back to Route 729.

It is a daylight closure where crews will lift the detour at the close of each workday. PennDOT expects the replacements to take about a week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT’s Clearfield County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project.

