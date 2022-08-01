North Little Rock sales tax early voting begins Aug. 2: Info
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting for a ½ percent sales tax extension in North Little Rock begins Tuesday, Aug. 2. The tax was set to expire in 2022.
The proposed tax would fund streets, sidewalks, drainage, and structures for police, fire and emergency service departments as well as provide funding for parks and recreation. It will also include funding for vehicles and/or equipment for public safety departments.
The ½ percent tax is passed, it will expire Dec. 31, 2027.
Voting locations, election day (pdf)
Main early voting location:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 8; no Saturday voting
• Pulaski County Regional Building
501 W. Markham St., Little Rock
Alternate early voting locations
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 5; closed Monday before Election Day
Little Rock:
• Sue Cowan Williams Library
1800 S. Chester St.
• Dee Brown Library
6325 Baseline Rd.
• Roosevelt Thompson Library
38 Rahling Circle
• Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library
2015 Napa Valley Dr.
• Sidney S. McMath Library
2100 John Barrow Rd.
• John Gould Fletcher Library 823 N. Buchanan St.
North Little Rock:
• William F. Laman Library
2801 Orange St.
• Glenview Community Center
4800 E. 19th St.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 0