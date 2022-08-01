Deputies: Driver shot into car with children inside during road rage incident

Read on www.wtsp.com
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks driver in road range incident
An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said Friday afternoon a person drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department said.
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
2 dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole early Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, police said. Police closed 11th Avenue South at 42nd St. for investigation. No details on the cause of the crash were immediately available. No other...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
2 hospitalized after car hits FDOT truck on I-75, FHP says
Two men were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle wreck on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old runaway who has not been seen since May. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Bedson was last seen on May 17 at a business in Spring Hill when he was out shopping with a Youth and Family Alternative (YFA) member.
pasconewsonline.com
PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter
Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
hernandosun.com
Teen accused in multi-county crime spree
A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
2 children, 1 adult rescued from St. Pete house fire and sent to hospital
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning house Thursday evening, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue reports. At around 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a two-story house off of 13th Avenue S. with an ongoing fire in the garage, the agency explains in a media alert.
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. Nelson had been...
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
1 dead in mobile home fire in Bayonet Point
BAYONET POINT, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a mobile home in Bayonet Point. Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to Clermont Street near Clarita Drive. Firefighters say they arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames....
Heads up, drivers: WB Roosevelt Boulevard to close every night for 2 weeks in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All the drivers who use the westbound lane on Roosevelt Boulevard daily might have to find a different route for the next two weeks once the clock strikes 10 p.m. Starting on Sunday, the westbound lanes of the street will be closed from 10 p.m....
