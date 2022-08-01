Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil And Fast Appraisals 4 U Top Our List

Read on www.hometownstation.com
Santa Clarita Radio
News Template – 2020
No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the nursery at Lowe’s in Saugus. Around 2:55 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision at the lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road, said Sgt. Clark for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
Santa Clarita Radio
Functional Medicine In Santa Clarita
How would it feel to wake up feeling great, with energy to last all day? Thinking clearly with high stress challenges just bouncing off you had an invisible force field?. No magic pill can ever make that real. But you can discover how so many Functional Medicine patients live that reality now. There may be no cure for heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, chronic kidney disease…
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing
Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Canyon News
Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In
UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated
A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures. The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet […]
Santa Clarita Radio
UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Salvation Army Corps Welcomes New Officer
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps announced its welcome to a new Officer-In-Charge, Captain Rafael Viana. Captain Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Salvation Army Corps, with experience at Redondo Beach and New Jersey. “It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and...
Santa Clarita Radio
Stalker Arrested For Kicking In Door Of Ex-Girlfriend
A man was arrested Monday in Saugus for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and kicking in her front door. On Monday, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country regarding a family disturbance call possibly involving stalking, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Saugus Crash
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Wednesday following a Saugus crash. Around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a traffic collision involving...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Clear The Shelters’: Castaic Animal Care Center Cuts Adoption Fees Throughout August
In honor of “Clear the Shelters month,” the Castaic Animal Care Center is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across southern California lowering adoption fees throughout the month of August. To adopt a pet at the Castaic Animal Center during the “Clear the Shelters” promotion in...
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
foxla.com
Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire
LOS ANGELES - The driver who crashed into a Mar Vista home, sparking a fire, has been identified as actress Anne Heche. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Baseball Team Takes Home Gold In Cooperstown ‘Right Of Passage’ Tournament
Santa Clarita Valley boys youth baseball team, Trevor Brown Instruction (TBI), were crowned champions in the “Right of Passage” tournament this summer, hosted in Cooperstown, New York. TBI, coached by Santa Clarita native and former San Francisco Giants catcher Trevor Brown, won 10 consecutive games in the tournament,...
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Physical Therapy and Baptist Church — August 03, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Expired Registration Leads To Arrest For Outstanding Warrant, Drugs
A wanted man was arrested in Newhall for possession of drugs and carrying a bat after a routine traffic stop due to an expired registration in Newhall on Monday. A deputy with the Juvenile Intervention Team (J-Team) was patrolling Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Newhall when he observed a vehicle with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
