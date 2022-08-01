ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil And Fast Appraisals 4 U Top Our List

By KHTS FM 98.1, AM 1220
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

News Template – 2020

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the nursery at Lowe’s in Saugus. Around 2:55 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision at the lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road, said Sgt. Clark for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air

In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Functional Medicine In Santa Clarita

How would it feel to wake up feeling great, with energy to last all day? Thinking clearly with high stress challenges just bouncing off you had an invisible force field?. No magic pill can ever make that real. But you can discover how so many Functional Medicine patients live that reality now. There may be no cure for heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, chronic kidney disease…
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing

Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valencia, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Local
California Business
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
Local
California Sports
Canyon News

Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In

UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated

A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures. The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures

UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Salvation Army Corps Welcomes New Officer

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps announced its welcome to a new Officer-In-Charge, Captain Rafael Viana. Captain Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Salvation Army Corps, with experience at Redondo Beach and New Jersey. “It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Khts#Fast Appraisals 4 U#Realty Executives
Santa Clarita Radio

Stalker Arrested For Kicking In Door Of Ex-Girlfriend

A man was arrested Monday in Saugus for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and kicking in her front door. On Monday, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country regarding a family disturbance call possibly involving stalking, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Saugus Crash

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Wednesday following a Saugus crash. Around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a traffic collision involving...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Senior Hour – Physical Therapy and Baptist Church — August 03, 2022

If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Expired Registration Leads To Arrest For Outstanding Warrant, Drugs

A wanted man was arrested in Newhall for possession of drugs and carrying a bat after a routine traffic stop due to an expired registration in Newhall on Monday. A deputy with the Juvenile Intervention Team (J-Team) was patrolling Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Newhall when he observed a vehicle with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy