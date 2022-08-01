Lawyer: Sandy Hook parents isolate with security due to safety concerns during Texas Alex Jones trial

Read on www.milfordmirror.com
State Sen. Saud Anwar (opinion): Ensuring the future of CT’s EMS services
For decades, independent EMS departments, and individual EMS workers and volunteers, have played a huge role in protecting our cities and towns, ensuring proper and effective emergency response in response to all sorts of events. We cannot thank them enough; they have been instrumental in responding to the broad spectrum of acute medical and nonmedical issues faced by individuals in our communities.
Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs?. It may depend on what the definition of...
CIAC’s leadership structure, procedures to be reviewed by state-appointed task force
Buried in a piece of legislation that once included a push to study whether throat guards were effective in hockey now lies a different kind of study. Public Act 22-116, which was passed by Connecticut’s legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont, aims to make revisions and additions to the state’s education statutes. One addition ensures students and their parents have a right to know their class rank at any given time, while others deal with special education.
Fred McKinney (opinion): Ensuring social equity takes work
Recently, the Social Equity Council approved five cannabis retail license applications, 15 cultivator license applications and denied all 14 of the Equity Joint Venture, or EJV, license applications. It is clear the SEC has been working hard to ensure that Connecticut’s cannabis industry is being operated fairly and transparently when it comes to social equity. But the SEC needs help, and the denial of all 14 EJVs is an indicator of the need for that help.
Connecticut State Juniors hoping to reclaim New England golf championship
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut will be trying to reclaim the New England Junior Amateur Championship when the championship begins on Tuesday at Manchester Country Club in Manchester, Vermont. Massachusetts defeated Connecticut by 15 strokes last year, ending Connecticut’s bid at a three-peat...
Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows
Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of...
Extreme heat to continue into next week in CT, weather service says
Those seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures will be discouraged: The heat is expected to continue in Connecticut into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory will continue until 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service warned of maximum heat index values ranging from the mid-90s...
