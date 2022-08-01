Bomb threat evacuates Michigan State University lecture hall

Read on www.mlive.com
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Man heading to trial for allegedly killing 69-year-old found dead in backseat of car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of killing 69-year-old Richard John Jekel has been bound over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial on criminal charges of open murder and felony firearm in connection to the June homicide. Devon Tashawn Matthews, 26, appeared before District Court Judge Jennifer...
Daughter calls mom’s killer a coward who shot her when she opened the door
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Felicia Carter began writing a letter she intended to read at the sentencing for the man who murdered her mother just one week after the killing. Months later, she passionately read from and delivered her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon. Felicia Carter confronted her mother’s...
This Michigan college alum is blasting off to the International Space Station
ALBION, MI - There are numerous astronauts who hail from the state of Michigan. Almost all of them studied or taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. One about to go to the International Space Station now, however, is an Albion College Briton. Josh Cassada, a 1995 alumnus...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Wolverine recruiting report: Michigan makes top 3 for four-star CB target Jordan Matthews
Michigan’s football program has yet to land a defensive back commit in the 2023 class, but that could change later this month. Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews announced Thursday that he will be committing on Aug. 15 and will be choosing between Michigan, Texas and Tennessee.
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
Huron River pollution tests ‘encouraging,’ but anger and worry remain
MILFORD, MI — When will it be safe to use the river again?. That’s what Scott and Heather Armstrong want to know. The two operate the Village Canoe Rental service in Milford, about a mile downstream of the Norton Creek outlet to the Huron River, the point where a ‘no contact’ advisory begins due to a chemical spill.
Mel Pearson out as Michigan hockey coach amidst allegations
Mel Pearson’s tenure as University of Michigan’s hockey coach is over after five seasons. Michigan relieved the 63-year-old of his position Friday after a report surfaced Tuesday detailing multiple allegations against Pearson and his program. The allegations in the report, which was obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News...
Kristian Grant wins close Democratic primary race for state House’s 82nd District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a narrow race, challenger Kristian Grant defeated two other candidates – one by less than 70 votes – to win the Democratic primary on Tuesday for the 82nd state House District. “It’s still setting in. With such an extremely close margin, it...
Ex-Michigan safety, WR find new NFL homes
NFL training camps are underway, and two undrafted rookies out of Michigan have found new homes. Receiver Daylen Baldwin signed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, while safety Brad Hawkins inked a deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Both are now with their second NFL teams since going...
Football season is here: Michigan Wolverines begin fall camp
It is officially football season in Ann Arbor. Michigan opened fall camp Wednesday and will have exactly one month to prepare for its season opener Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
Michigan ‘checked all the boxes’ for new baseball coach Tracy Smith
ANN ARBOR – Tracy Smith took 2021 off from coaching college baseball and spent a lot of time watching Netflix and hanging out with his grandson. At age 56, he was content with his life.
