Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast

Read on www.kclu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
kclu.org
It's done! Firefighters get full containment of brush fire northwest of Goleta
A brush fire which sent a big plume of smoke in the foothills of Southern Santa Barbara County is now fully contained. The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon northwest of Goleta, near Glen Annie Road. Firefighters aided by aircraft stopped the spread of the blaze in about three hours, and it was fully contained by around sunset.
kclu.org
Firefighters in mopup mode for brush fire in foothills northwest of Goleta
Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the foothills of southern Santa Barbara County. The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday northwest of Goleta, off of the northern end of Glen Annie Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters called out helicopters and air tankers to battle the blaze. They had the upper hand on the 25 acre blaze in about three hours.
kclu.org
Viva la Fiesta! After pandemic disruptions, the South Coast's biggest community celebration is back
After being a virtual celebration in 2020, and a scaled back event in 2021, the South Coasts’ largest community celebration, Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days is back with a full slate of events. The five day long celebration of the community’s heritage is in full swing. There’s three...
L.A. Weekly
Faysal Hekmat Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Accident near San Antonio Road. The accident happened 7:40 a.m., July 28th, along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, per initial reports. According to Santa Barbara Police, the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV veered onto the southbound lanes, for reasons unknown, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria
Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up. The post Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Foothill Road [Santa Paula, CA]
Traffic Collision on Aliso Canyon Road Left One Fatality. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Foothill Road, west of Aliso Canyon Road. According to investigators, a man driving a 2000 Honda Accord crossed the opposing lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound 2010 Ford Fusion. Both drivers were transported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
Semi-truck collides into freeway ramp, splits in two, fire dept. says
The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a solo semi-truck crash that blocked northbound Hwy 101 early Wednesday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Ventura commercial structure fire causes $25,000 in structure damages
A structure fire that broke out at a local commercial building on Wednesday evening caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage. The post Ventura commercial structure fire causes $25,000 in structure damages appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway
Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency
A new high - low siren system will be used from police cars for emergencies in Santa Barbara. Resident should then go to government or media sites for information. The post Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
NBC Los Angeles
Mark ‘805 Day' at Ventura Harbor Village
People from parts elsewhere do love to marvel at how Southern Californians put a "the" in front of the numbers of our freeways, suggesting that visitors take the 405 to the 10 to the 110, with every single "the" included for local emphasis. But fewer people seem to talk about...
Noozhawk
4 De la Vina Street Businesses Face Displacement for Mission Creek Bridge Repair Project
Four Santa Barbara businesses had to quickly come up with a plan for their establishments because their properties are being seized by the city. Marty’s Pizza at 2733 De la Vina St. has permanently closed because the owner is retiring, and Yellow Bird Music has relocated to 2600 De la Vina St., a few blocks down from its site at 2726 De la Vina St. The owners of De la Vina Liquor, at 2735 De la Vina St., and Mishay Salon, at 2728 De la Vina St., have not found new locations for their businesses.
kvta.com
The Man Rescued From A Large Machine In Ventura Monday Has Died
Updated--The man who was rescued by firefighters from a large machine in Ventura Monday morning has died. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as 43-year-old Anthony Wrencenyar of Oak View. The cause and manner of his death is still pending. There is still no word from the...
streetfoodblog.com
Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years
Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
Comments / 0