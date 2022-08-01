Hearing involving New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Lammons delayed again

Read on www.espn.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified
Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting
There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice. Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.
‘I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder’: Rashaad Penny gets honest on being Seahawks RB1 after Chris Carson retires
Running back Chris Carson recently announced his retirement. This means that Rashaad Penny will get the opportunity to take over primary running back duties for the Seattle Seahawks. Carson had been the No .1 running back on the Seahawks depth chart ever since Penny was drafted in 2018. Penny also dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. But now he is projected to be the Seahawks go-to option out of the backfield.
