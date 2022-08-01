Mt. Pleasant softball standout Katie Hutter’s long recruiting journey ends happily at Bowling Green

Read on tribhssn.triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills junior shows 1-on-1 skills at summer showcase
Penn Hills basketball player Hannah Pugliese was excited to participate in a one-on-one competition that was part of the NEO Summer Showcase last month. To win, all the junior had to do was navigate through a field of 30 players. No problem. “I was trying to be as confident as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton, North Allegheny standouts form unstoppable grass volleyball duo
Emmy Schrom is a talented 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter at Hampton. Kyra Schmidt is a skillful 5-11 junior outside hitter at North Allegheny. They are friends and teammates on the Pittsburgh 16U White squad in the Revolution Volleyball Club. As a tandem, they are pretty much unbeatable. Schrom and Schmidt,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach looks to carry on Fox Chapel golf’s championship tradition
After winning the sixth WPIAL team golf title in school history last fall, Fox Chapel boys coach Bryan Deal retired. But new coach Joe Farrell is anxious to continue the program’s legacy that includes 30 section titles. “The program is a very good program,” Farrell said. “We lost five...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne 2nd, St. Francis 3rd in Northeast Conference preseason football coaches poll
Duquesne is a strong contender to claim another Northeast Conference championship this season, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches poll. After going 8-4, 6-1 in the NEC last season, Sacred Heart finished in the top spot in the poll with five first-place votes. After finishing second with a 7-3 mark last season, 5-2 in the conference, the Dukes were picked to finish second.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt's Tylar Wiltz, Karter Johnson step onto bigger stage with confidence
The new Pitt linebacker began his first chat with reporters while flashing a smile and offering a friendly greeting. “How y’all doing? I’m Tylar Wiltz, from Beaux Bridge, La.”. Not 20 seconds into the interview — before he answered his first question — he added, “It’s been a...
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosts a 'Beastly Beard' competition
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosted a “Beastly Beard” competition Thursday at its Laurel Highlands location in Jones Mills. About 20 men competed for the title. Robert DuVuvei was declared the winner. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers great Brett Keisel lent his support. Keisel was known for growing a long beard and then shaving it off for charity.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Rodgers Field in O'Hara was region's first airport
While the multibillion-dollar renovation is ongoing at Pittsburgh International Airport, it might be a good time to recall the first airport serving the Pittsburgh region. Rodgers Field, an airstrip at the present site of Fox Chapel Area High School in O’Hara, began operations in 1925. The airfield was named after Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a Pittsburgh native who became the first aviator to fly across the continent in 1911.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. Here’s what to know and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Blairsville band joins 'Beasts of the Burgh' rock show at Mr. Smalls
There’s a reason why Nashville is called “Music City USA.”. As the center of the country music industry, and with one of the nation’s most vibrant, competitive music scenes, it can create an intimidating situation for a band making its first trip to the Tennessee city. Don’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms hit hard in central Westmoreland County, flash flood warning extended
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous calls from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area: Chicken barbecue, educators hired
The Manor Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue Aug. 13 in the Roberts Roofing parking lot, 89 Manor-Harrison City Road, Manor, from 11 a.m. until sellout. The meals are $10 for a half chicken, roll, applesauce, cookies and a drink. The parking lot is between Manor Gille and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crash on I-70 east near Madison exit cleared
A garbage truck crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound affected traffic for several hours near the Madison exit, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher and 511 Pennsylvania. The crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. in Hempfield and the road reopened before 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The truck...
discovertheburgh.com
10 Great Pittsburgh Date Night Ideas – Dates for All Budgets
If you're struggling with a new idea for date night in Pittsburgh, you're not alone. It is often quite easy to get settled into a routine of hitting your favorite places over and over again (in fact, getting out of that cycle is why we started Discover the Burgh in the first place).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
