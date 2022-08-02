ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

 2 days ago
Six years after she shook the culture with her powerful visual album 'Lemonade,' Beyonce's seventh solo studio work is a pulsating, sweaty collection of club tracks aimed at liberating a world consumed by ennui /AFP/File

Beyonce will remove a derogatory term for disabled people from her new song "Heated," a spokesperson said Monday, after its use was condemned as offensive by campaigners.

The US pop megastar will re-record the track from her latest album "Renaissance" on which she originally sang the lyrics "Spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass."

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," a spokesperson for Beyonce told AFP via email.

Co-written with Canadian rapper Drake, the dance track appears to use the word "spaz" in the colloquial sense of temporarily losing control or acting erratically.

But disability campaigners noted that the word is derived from "spastic."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spasticity is a movement disorder involving stiff muscles and awkward movement, suffered by 80 percent of people with cerebral palsy.

In June, US singer Lizzo re-recorded her song "Grrrls" to remove the same term following complaints that it was derogatory.

Australian disability campaigner Hannah Diviney said the inclusion of the word by Beyonce "feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo."

"Guess I'll just keep telling the whole industry to 'do better' until ableist slurs disappear from music," she tweeted.

Beyonce's eagerly anticipated seventh solo studio album "Renaissance" was released Friday, drawing mainly positive reviews with its nods to disco and electronic dance.

Other collaborators on the album -- which leaked online in the days prior to its official release -- include Nile Rodgers, Skrillex, Nigerian singer Tems, Grace Jones, Pharrell and Beyonce's rap mogul husband Jay-Z.

In an Instagram post published soon after the album's release, Beyonce said creating the album "allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment," she wrote.

"A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
EW.com

Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture

Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash

Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Pharrell
Person
Skrillex
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Lizzo
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
THEATER & DANCE
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Beyonce Under Attack from Singer Songwriter Kelis for “Thievery” Over Unlicensed Use of Old Hit “Milkshake”

You may have heard Beyonce released a new album yesterday called “Renaissance.” It’s already number 1. I told you last week that “Renaissance” was full of samples and covers, aka “interpolations.” Meaning Beyonce’s producers threw a lot of pieces of old songs into a musical Cuisinart and came up with new “songs” that stitch together oldies.
CELEBRITIES
Power 107.5/106.3

Chile!!! Kelis Is NOT Here For Beyonce Or The Bey-Hive!

Beyonce just dropped her brand new ‘Renaissance’ album and it looks like there’s some trouble brewing. Not only was Bey’s new album leaked early but now Kelis is speaking her mind about having her music sampled on the album without her permission or knowledge. Hollywood Unlocked reposted Kelis expressing her distaste for the entire ordeal. […]
MUSIC
EW.com

Beyoncé's 10 best top 10 songs

Do you feel that? It's the wiggle. And it's about to be released. Beyoncé's highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, drops Friday, and we've been promised a dance fantasia, at least from the sound of lead single "Break My Soul." In just a matter of days, the throwback yet futuristic house track became Queen Bey's 20th Billboard top 10 hit as a solo artist.
THEATER & DANCE
wmagazine.com

Damn, We Ruined Beyoncé’s Album Drop

The last time a Beyoncé album leaked, way back in 2011, someone over in Sweden got sued for $233,000 for uploading 4 to torrent sites—and led Beyoncé herself to drop the traditional album rollout. For her subsequent albums, Bey perfected the surprise drop—which made the traditional rollout she had planned for Renaissance all the more surprising. The album came with an advanced lead single, a tracklist release, and was set to be available in stores on the same day as its release on streaming sites this Friday.
MUSIC
The Week

What critics are saying about Beyonce's new album, Renaissance

At long last, Queen Bey has returned. Pop superstar Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday, her first solo project since 2016's critically-lauded Lemonade. So far, the reviews are looking great — but to make things easier on you, we've rounded up some takes below:
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

