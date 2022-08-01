Ms. Marvel Cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin Gives Update on a Potential Season 2

Read on comicbook.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
FX Gives Updates On ‘Alien’ Series, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Fargo’ Season 5 – TCA
Click here to read the full article. FX’s television series based on sci-fi classic Alien will begin shooting next year and limited series Shōgun will also air in 2023, according to FX chief John Landgraf. Landgraf also gave an update on the status of season five of Fargo. Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his series based on the Sigourney Weaver feature film and shooting will begin next year. The series will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the horror of the original 1979 movie and the action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will...
She-Hulk Producers Break Silence on Criticism of Show's CGI
Marvel Studios next project to be released will be the live-action She-Hulk series on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will introduce us to Jennifer Walters, who is Hulk's cousin both in the series and the source material. Usually, Marvel tends to be on point with their visual effects, but after they released the first teaser for the series, fans took to social media to roast how poorly She-Hulk looked. There were even some fans that thought that She-Hulk looked sort of like a video game character. The series was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and now that the series is close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are speaking out about the fan outrage. During the TCA's, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
One Piece: Red Fans Will Be Able to Buy Uta's Movie Outfit
One Piece: Red isn't just bringing back Red-Haired Shanks, but introducing the world to his daughter, Uta. Billed as the "ultimate diva," Uta's identity might have been revealed in promotional material, but there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the singer. Prior to the movie's release in theaters around the globe, it would appear that fans will be able to purchase one of the key pieces of clothing that Uta will be sporting throughout the film.
HBO Max Removes Six Original Movies
With Warner Bros. Discovery drawing new scrutiny for shelving its completed Batgirl movie, users have noticed that six HBO Max original movies vanished from the streaming service without announcement or warning. Those films are sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, dystopian comedy Superintelligence, Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake, Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle, the Doug Liman heist film Locked Down, and Charm City Kings. Also, the House Party reboot that had been scheduled for release on July 28th was removed from the streaming service's release schedule. The removals of these films were noted by users on Reddit while discussing Warner Bros. Discovery's surprising Batgirl decision.
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick for the Greatest Movie Ever Made
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most popular directors working today, and he's a known film fanatic. He owns a couple of movie theatres and his own creations have earned him multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins for Pulp Fiction (Best Original Screenplay) and Django Unchained (Best Original Screenplay). Tarantino is currently promoting his new movie podcast, The Video Archives Podcast, which he will host with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. While chatting with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, the director talked about his love for movies and shared his pick for the greatest movie ever made. According to Tarantino, the best of the best is Steven Spielberg's Jaws.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal
The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
FX's Fargo Season 5 Begins Filming Soon
FX's Fargo will begin filming Season 5 soon, according to inside reports from the Television Critics Association presentation this week. Fargo Season 5 has been something of a curiosity for fans of Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of the Coen Brothers cult-classic film, in that the fifth season will be the most contemporary time period that Fargo has ever visited: the year 2019. Plot details we know so far involve a spousal kidnapping, which was the premise of The Coen's original Fargo movie.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!
Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
Morbin’ Time never ends after ‘Morbius’ hits big on both Netflix and HBO Max
Just when you thought the dust had settled once and for all and there was nothing else to be said, Morbius has returned with a vengeance to become one of the most popular movies on a pair of rival streaming services. Due to the fact that Sony doesn’t own and...
