Michigan GOP candidate Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election'

LANSING, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

It was a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May.

In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on "Fox News Sunday," instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and her support for strict voter ID requirements and other proposed changes to state election law.

The apparent pivot in Dixon's position away from the "big lie" promoted by former President Donald Trump came less than 48 hours after Trump endorsed Dixon, on Friday night , in Tuesday's five-candidate GOP primary.

And it brought swift criticism from Republicans competing with Dixon for the nomination.

At a May debate, Dixon, along with most of the other Republican candidates on the stage that night, raised her hand in the affirmative when asked by a moderator whether Trump was the rightful winner in Michigan, which he lost to President Joe Biden by about 154,000 votes.

That in itself was a shift from the position Dixon, a businesswoman and former conservative TV commentator, had taken earlier in the campaign when she had refused to answer the question directly .

On Sunday, pressed by Fox News host Bret Baier, Dixon shifted back to that early campaign posture.

Asked whether she believed the election was stolen, Dixon said that in administering the election in Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "did things that were considered unlawful by a judge," an apparent reference to Benson's instruction to clerks that signatures on absentee ballots be given a presumption of validity.

"We have to make sure that our elections are secure and what happened in 2020 doesn't happen again," Dixon said. "It was obviously a different election. We had COVID going on. There was an opportunity for changes to be made. This secretary of state made those changes, sending out absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state, bringing in Zuckerbucks, reducing the signature match. We are calling for common sense election law in the state of Michigan," and "there were definitely things in the 2020 election that had left us concerned about how it was operated."

Baier then pressed Dixon, saying he had covered the 2000 Florida recount that involved a few hundred votes statewide, but Biden's margin over Trump in Michigan was exponentially greater than that.

"I've always focused on the concerns when I've been out there," Dixon said, again declining to say whether she thought the 2020 election was stolen. "I've always focused on the way the election was handled, and how we need to make sure it is secure in the future, and that we don't have people looking back and saying that we're questioning what actually happened."

In March 2021, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that Benson erred when she instructed clerks to presume that signatures on absentee ballots were valid and said Benson should have followed the Administrative Procedures Act for properly promulgating such an elections rule.

Dixon's reference to "Zuckerbucks" relates to COVID-19 response grants that jurisdictions around the country, including Michigan received, from the nonprofit organization the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which received a $400 million grant from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The money was spent for purposes such as protective gear for election workers and absentee ballot drop boxes.

At the May debate, only three Republican candidates would not say the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. One was Oakland County businessman Kevin Rinke, who has spent close to $10 million of his own money seeking the Republican nomination. The other two were candidates Mike Brown of Stevensville and Michael Markey of Grand Haven, who were among the five candidates disqualified from the race for submitting too many forged signatures with their nominating petitions.

Rinke called Dixon's latest comments a betrayal of Trump.

"That’s a land-speed record for betraying President Trump, even by establishment politician standards," Rinke said in a news release.

"If Tudor Dixon will turn her back on President Trump this fast, just imagine what she’ll do to Michigan Republicans."

Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano, another Republican candidate for governor, also criticized Dixon.

“It is clear that Tudor Dixon is putting the interests of those bankrolling her campaign over the issues that matter to conservatives throughout Michigan," Soldano said. "Just like the DeVos family, Tudor is turning her back on those who fought for President Trump.”

James Blair, chief strategist to the Dixon campaign, dismissed the criticism as "sour grapes," and said it would not "change her commitment to election integrity or the support she earned from President Trump."

Soldano and other candidates have criticized Dixon as too close to the establishment because of her endorsement by Michigan's powerful and wealthy DeVos family. Betsy DeVos served as Education Secretary in Trump's cabinet but resigned the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She later confirmed she spoke to other cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump from office.

The other candidates on the ballot are Ottawa County real estate broker Ryan Kelley and retired Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig continues to campaign as a write-in candidate.

Dixon's campaign announced Sunday, after her TV appearance, that Trump would appear with her at a Monday night tele-rally to energize supporters ahead of the Tuesday primary. Trump will join the call with Dixon but is not traveling to Michigan, a campaign spokesman said.

