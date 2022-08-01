ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle has started laying off more US employees this week, sources confirm

By Belle Lin, Ryan Joe, Ashley Stewart
 4 days ago
Oracle's cofounder Larry Ellison. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The database giant Oracle began laying off more of its US workforce on Monday, employees have confirmed to Insider.

The company may cut thousands of workers globally — including in the US, Canada, India, and Europe — to reduce costs by $1 billion, The Information reported last month.

Oracle employs about 130,000 employees.

Layoffs had already begun in Oracle's advertising unit, which cut about 60 people last month, Insider reported. Meanwhile, top executives like Ariel Kelman, its chief marketing officer, and Juergen Lindner, a marketing leader, are expected to depart the firm.

Other units apparently taking cuts include Oracle CX Marketing, SFGate reported, citing posts on LinkedIn and TheLayoff.com. The marketing organization that reports up to Kelman may also experience cuts, another source told Insider.

Layoffs are not unheard off at the tech giant, though a $1 billion target would be substantial. In its fiscal 2022, which ended in May, the company spent $191 million on restructuring costs, primarily related to employee severance, it reported in June. Last year, it spent $431 million on such costs, it said.

The cuts come amid big changes for the Austin, Texas, company: Oracle last month won regulatory approval for its $28 billion purchase of the medical-records company Cerner and is absorbing its roughly 20,000 employees.

Oracle also recently won a contract to store the US user data for the ByteDance-owned video app TikTok — a deal that may boost its cloud ambitions as it seeks to overtake cloud giants like Amazon Web Services.

The database company reported better-than-expected earnings in June, with a 5% revenue increase from the year prior and cloud revenues of $2.9 billion. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, its cloud platform, still lags AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud in overall market share.

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment.

Do you work at Oracle or have insight to share? Contact reporters Belle Lin via encrypted email (bellelin@protonmail.com) or corporate email (blin@insider.com); or Ashley Stewart (astewart@insider.com), Twitter DM (@ashannstew), or encrypted-text-messaging service Signal (+1-425-344-8242); or Ryan Joe via Signal (+1 (310) 880-8992), email (rjoe@businessinsider.com) or Twitter DM (@threefirstnames).

