ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Stolen ambulance crashes into Houston Whataburger, no injuries reported

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6KUp_0h0k1zVq00

Customers at Whataburger got a combo they weren't ready for, dinner.... and a show.

Dedicated Server Expert

As first published by ABC13 in Houston , a driver crashed a stolen ambulance head-on into customers waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru.

Authorities have since determined that the ambulance was taken from the West Houston Medical Center.

The impacted Whataburger is located about a mile from Westheimer near Daisy Ashford.

Witnesses told ABC13 that at first, it appeared that the ambulance was simply heading over to help someone.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Employees at the Whataburger said upon crashing, the man went inside and started running around the kitchen.

Police said the suspect has since been taken into custody.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DICKINSON, TX
Q92

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy Ashford
houstonstringer_com

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heights

Some tense moments in the Heights were captured on camera as a driver in a pickup truck chased down a Mini-Cooper in an apparent road rage incident. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Main and I-45 on August 3, 2022. Both drivers could be heard coming down N. Main, towards I-45 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the green Mini-Cooper decided it would be best to drive into a McDonald's parking lot and circle around it in an attempt to lose the black Ford F-150 Super Duty (King Ranch) truck that was chasing it. Fortunately, despite the Mcdonald's being open, no kids were outside when the cars sped through the parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Child found dead at motel in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel. The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six. One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case. No...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Houston Whataburger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox26houston.com

Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy