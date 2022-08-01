I tried 25 olive oils and the best is one you can buy in bulk

Amazon; Eataly; Graza; Branche; Marianne Ayala/Insider

Olive oils vary as widely as wine does. Each oil can taste different depending on where it's grown or when it's harvested: from mild to robust, gentle to spicy. Some are meant for cooking, while others taste best with zero exposure to heat.

With the hundreds of brands of olive oil on the market, it can be a challenge to decide what's best for each application. I picked 25 bottlings of some of the most popular brands on the market right now, and tasted each of them in the traditional style: swirled, sniffed, then sipped and aerated in the mouth, then used them in various cooking applications over the course of a month to see how they performed in real life.

Best olive oil overall

Besides being a great olive oil in general, Corto Truly comes packaged in a well-designed 3-liter box that prevents its contents from oxidation.

Origin: California

California Olive varieties: A blend of Arbequina, Arbosana, Koroneiki

A blend of Arbequina, Arbosana, Koroneiki Tasting Notes: Hints of fresh hay and fruit, mild spiciness, and light mouthfeel

If you use extra virgin olive oil on just about everything, go through big bottles quickly, and want the best bang for your buck, then this option from Corto belongs in your pantry. This California-based company offers its Truly pressing in an economical 3-liter format that is packed in a "Flavorlock" box to protect your precious olive oil from air, preventing your stash from oxidizing prematurely.

Truly is a cold-extracted blend of Arbequina, Arbosana, and Koroneiki olives, and gives off fruity notes with a hint of fresh hay, and feels light in the mouth. The light flavor profile makes it suitable for use in cooking and baking, but it also has enough flavor to use for dipping or drizzling over pasta. It's a wonderfully versatile extra virgin olive oil, and once you have a box on hand, you'll have the ability to be super generous with how much you're using — perfect for my current olive oil cake baking phase.

Best budget olive oil

There's a reason California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a best-seller — it's got complexity, it's versatile, and all at an accessible price point.

Origin: California

California Olive varieties: Mostly Arbequina and Arbosana, sometimes an addition of Koroneiki

Mostly Arbequina and Arbosana, sometimes an addition of Koroneiki Tasting notes: Grassy and floral, rich palate

For a fantastic all-purpose extra virgin olive oil, California Olive Ranch's flagship oil is for you. Made from 100% California-grown olives, this is a rich-tasting oil that has delicate notes of fresh grass and a hint of floral. It's the brand's top-selling bottling likely, in part, due to its versatility.

Thanks to its milder flavor profile, it's ideal for baking, sauteing, or making salad dressings and marinades without an aggressively olive flavor. Available in three sizes, you get the most bang for your buck with the 1-liter version, and the label's QR code is a fun way to learn more about the chemistry data and origins of the oil.

Best splurge olive oil

Domenica Fiore Reserva is a luxurious olive oil that is perfect for drizzling over a beautifully grilled aged steak or fish — every drop is undeniably flavorful.

Origin: Umbria, Italy

Umbria, Italy Olives: A blend of Leccino, Frantoio, and Moraiolo

A blend of Leccino, Frantoio, and Moraiolo Tasting notes: Touches of fresh hay and reed stalk, robust flavor, spicy finish

When seeking out the best olive oils, I asked chef and author Nadia Caterina Munno, known as The Pasta Queen , for a recommendation. She turned me onto Domenica Fiore, an ultra-premium brand out of Umbria that produces four high-quality, small-batch extra virgin olive oils that quite honestly, all taste like heaven.

The 2021 Reserva bottling is made from a blend of Leccino, Frantoio, and Moraiolo olives, hand-harvested and pressed within four hours, then blended to DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) Umbria Colli Orvietani standards. The result is a flavorful oil with notes of almond and grass, with a smooth and vibrant, peppery finish that is ideal for finishing steak or grilled fish but also tastes great as a dipping oil. (If you prefer something a little more delicate, you can opt for the Novello bottling , a fresh and herbaceous oil made from the first harvest batch of the season.)

Best olive oil for cooking

Graza Sizzle is a Spanish standout that holds up well to heat and has a pleasant and mild flavor profile that also lets you create aiolis and marinades with a more subtle olive flavor.

Origin: Jaen, Spain

Jaen, Spain Olive varieties: 100% Picual

100% Picual Tasting Notes: Ripe olive flavor, very smooth, medium weight on palate

When this arrived, I side-eyed the squeeze-bottle presentation as "gimmicky," but I've come to the conclusion that this is actually a genius packaging choice, especially for an oil that is meant to be used on the stove.

This extra virgin olive oil by Graza hails from Jaen, Spain, where much of the world's olive oil is produced. Made from 100% Picual olives picked towards the end of harvest, it has a distinctively olive aroma but is not at all pungent. It has a lighter flavor profile, so it's an excellent oil to make aioli or mayonnaise since it's not loaded with robust olive notes that might overwhelm you. Graza calls this designed-for-cooking oil "super stable", presumably in comparison to early-harvested EVOO, whose aroma and flavor notes tend to be stronger but more delicate when exposed to heat.

I reach for Graza's "Sizzle" often, taking full advantage of the squeeze bottle to douse my pan with oil when sauteing vegetables, making paella, or whipping up one of my favorite pastas, aglio e olio.

Read our full review of Graza olive oil .

Best olive oil for dressings

Kosterina Organic Everyday has a fresh, delicate flavor ideal for salads or dipping, packed in a Santorini blue bottle.

Origin: Southern Greece

Southern Greece Olive varieties: 100% Koroneiki

100% Koroneiki Tasting Notes: Fresh notes of green almond and grass, spicy finish, light on the palate

Kosterina is one of the first premium Greek olive oil bottlings in the US that is widely available, but also captures the spirit of Greece thanks to its clean white and blue packaging — you can't help but think of the cliffside homes of Santorini when you look at the bottles.

Aesthetics aside, this extra virgin olive oil is really beautiful, with notes of green almond and cut grass, light and bright on the palate, with just a touch of spiciness. This bottling is made of 100% early harvest Koroneiki olives, organically grown in Southern Greece, and boasts six times the polyphenol content (the antioxidants that make olive oil a health food darling) than many other supermarket brands.

Compared to Kosterina's "Original" Extra Virgin Olive Oil, the "Everyday" bottling is noticeably more subtle, which makes it a nice choice for making salad dressings and marinades so it doesn't overpower the other herbs and spices that go into the mix.

Best olive oil for drizzling

Villa Manodori delivers the flavor and complexity you'd expect from an oil that comes with the seal of approval from a Michelin-starred chef.

Origin: Italy

Italy Olives: A blend of Moraiolo and Leccino

A blend of Moraiolo and Leccino Tasting notes: Ripe olives and grass, very spicy and buttery on the finish

Italian chef Massimo Bottura uses this olive oil to finish the dishes at his Michelin-starred restaurant in Modena, Osteria Francescana. Knowing that set the bar high for my expectations, but thankfully, this extra virgin bottling by Villa Manodori did not disappoint in the least.

Made of a blend of Moraiolo and Leccino varieties, this has lots of big aromatic notes of ripe olive with hints of grass, and a lovely buttery finish. It's also pretty high in polyphenols, which gives this oil a big, spicy kick that you can feel at the back of the throat — it might make you cough, but that's a good thing in this case.

I love this for dipping bread because of how fragrant and fruity it is, but it is also an absolutely stunning choice to drizzle over fish, grilled steak, or your favorite pasta.

Best olive oil for gifting

Two types of olive oil — one gentle, one robust — are included in this stylish, elegant bottling from Branche that comes from Andalucia.

Origin: Andalucia, Spain

Andalucia, Spain Olive varieties: A blend of Picual, Arbequina, and Hojiblanca

A blend of Picual, Arbequina, and Hojiblanca Tasting Notes: Fresh botanicals (No. 1) and warm, earthy hay with a touch of nuttiness (No. 2)

Branche's packaged set has a minimalist, upscale vibe that feels a lot like luxury spa products. The olive green and cream-colored ceramic bottles are nestled in a presentation box and accompanied by a beautifully shot informational pamphlet, and a postcard from Andalucia.

Not just stylish, these extra virgin olive oils have plenty of substance too: No. 1 is the brand's more robust olive oil with vivacious notes of tomato and cut grass, and No. 2 is a gentler, more delicate bottling that has hints of nuttiness with touches of warm hay. Branche uses hand-picked, single-sourced Picual, Arbequina, and Hojiblanca olives grown on a farm run by a lineage of seventh-generation growers in southern Spain, and prides itself on the closed-loop system that keeps the process as sustainable as possible.

What else we tested

Colavita Olive Oils : As one of the top-selling brands in the US, Colavita is an overall excellent brand with a wide variety of extra virgin olive oils that can be used in both cold and hot applications. I tasted six types of EVOO from this brand and found that they were all generally good, but many had a bitter aftertaste that I didn't enjoy. While bitterness can sometimes be a good sign in olive oil, there were other options that were more balanced on the palate.

Brightland Awake and Alive : I'll preface this by saying I am a fan of Brightland and think the product quality is fantastic — both bottlings are fresh, with nice layers of flavor (think fresh hay and hints of walnut), but I found Branche to be super similar yet just touch more elegant and harmonious on the palate.

Pineapple Collaborative Extra Virgin Olive Oil : The playful packaging of this brand drew me in, and the oil inside has a nice scent of dried straw and a touch of fruitiness. But it was almost too delicate on the palate, not enough of a standout to place on this list.

Chef's Life Extra Virgin Olive Oil : I was excited to try this chef-driven brand — it's part of the collection of oils from Top Chef star Brian Malarkey — but right off the bat, the oil smelled as if it was oxidized. There was a strong olive flavor, but the palate felt flat and heavy, and any other aromas that might have been there were masked by the smell of oxidation.

Mina Extra Virgin Olive Oil : This is one of few Moroccan olive oils to make it to the US market, and it's very pretty with notes of fresh hay and a rich mouthfeel — this did really well when used for cooking, but when tasted on its own, felt a little plain.

California Olive Ranch Global Blend : I'd consider this the bolder, international cousin of California Olive Ranch's 100% California bottling. It's a great, accessible oil but was edged out of this list by the competition.

Kosterina Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Since I tend to enjoy pronounced flavors, I actually really like the Original Kosterina bottling, but for this buying guide, I opted for the Everyday version since it was the more versatile of the two.

Domenica Fiore Novello Notte Extra Virgin Olive Oil : This is arguably my favorite olive oil from Domenica Fiore because of its purity in flavor and aroma, but it is mind-bogglingly expensive compared to the other two bottlings available from the brand.

Trader Joe's Organic 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil : This was my go-to olive oil before I started spending a little more on kitchen staples. It's a great budget-friendly oil for cooking with nice aromas, but it has a very strong bitter finish when tasted on its own.

Our olive oil testing methodology

I tested 25 individual olive oils and put them through a standard testing methodology:

Plain: The traditional tasting included pouring olive oil into a glass, swirling, sniffing, and sipping (aerating the oil in the mouth as you do with wine).

With bread: Each oil was tasted as a dip with a piece of plain baguette.

In salad or with vegetables: Lastly, each oil was used in some sort of food preparation — cold oils were drizzled on a tomato and mozzarella salad, while oils that could be used for cooking were used to saute vegetables.

