The Grey
4d ago
NH just made it illegal for any state employees to attempt to enforce federal gun laws. All this does is show that those two refuse to represent NH. They do what their masters in DC tell them to do. Time for them to go.
Reply
6
Michael Andrus
3d ago
We don't need federal gun laws in New Hampshire. New Hampshire goes federal background checks before you can purchase a weapon. You want federal gun laws move out
Reply(4)
3
