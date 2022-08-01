ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

UPDATE ON SENTENCES FOR THOSE ARRESTED DURING OPERATION MR. CLEAN

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 4, 2022

Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Law enforcement arrests Milton man for soliciting minor

Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22, of Sunnydale Lane in Milton, on one count each of transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCPD: Lynn Haven man tried to set ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man who had been stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend took it to another level, Panama City police wrote in an arrest affidavit. The affidavit states that 66-year-old Rudolph Campagna went to the victim’s workplace on Beck Avenue and placed a cloth in the fuel tank of her […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a runaway last seen on August 2 at the Hidle House. Detectives are searching for 15-year-old Limon T. Wilson. He is approximately 6′ feet and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving the Hidle House […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BCSO expanding ‘Lifeline’ substance abuse program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is giving $1.5 million to Bay County to fight one of the biggest threats to our local community. Bay County Commissioners approved the FDLE grant on Tuesday so the Bay County Sheriff’s Office can expand its substance abuse treatment program at the Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is in custody after investigators allegedly connected him to a man’s overdose back in April. Fort Walton Beach Police say the victim, Bradley Hutchcraft, got in contact with 40-year-old Flynn Bogart Smith for pain substances as a result of painful surgeries. Officials say Hutchcraft later died of a fentanyl overdose.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach woman on probation charged with trafficking drugs

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach woman has been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. The OCSO said it arrested Amanda Walker, 43, after investigators with its special...
WJHG-TV

Bay County Jail has new project in the works

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail will soon be expanding. County commissioners accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help fund construction of a new dormitory at Tuesday’s meeting. The dorm will house inmates in the Lifeline Program. It’s a program for...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

