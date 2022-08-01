UPDATE ON SENTENCES FOR THOSE ARRESTED DURING OPERATION MR. CLEAN

Read on waltonso.org
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 4, 2022
Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Law enforcement arrests Milton man for soliciting minor
Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22, of Sunnydale Lane in Milton, on one count each of transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
WJHG-TV
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
PCPD: Lynn Haven man tried to set ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man who had been stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend took it to another level, Panama City police wrote in an arrest affidavit. The affidavit states that 66-year-old Rudolph Campagna went to the victim’s workplace on Beck Avenue and placed a cloth in the fuel tank of her […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
850wftl.com
Police officer joins street race after drivers fail to see unmarked patrol vehicle
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL— Two drivers now have speeding tickets after they began racing on a bridge infront of the Chief of Operations for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3, on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge. Video shows the two drivers reving...
Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Babysitter, Jumping In Creek To Avoid Deputies
A Florida man is behind bars after making his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kill the babysitter. According to investigators, on August 1st, Cody Jules Famularo, 34, showed up uninvited to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cato Road in Bay County and forced
Panama City police searching for missing teen
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a runaway last seen on August 2 at the Hidle House. Detectives are searching for 15-year-old Limon T. Wilson. He is approximately 6′ feet and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving the Hidle House […]
BCSO expanding ‘Lifeline’ substance abuse program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is giving $1.5 million to Bay County to fight one of the biggest threats to our local community. Bay County Commissioners approved the FDLE grant on Tuesday so the Bay County Sheriff’s Office can expand its substance abuse treatment program at the Bay County […]
WJHG-TV
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card 10 times in three days at local businesses. Detectives with the PCPD were notified of fraudulent charges on a credit card by multiple...
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
WJHG-TV
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is in custody after investigators allegedly connected him to a man’s overdose back in April. Fort Walton Beach Police say the victim, Bradley Hutchcraft, got in contact with 40-year-old Flynn Bogart Smith for pain substances as a result of painful surgeries. Officials say Hutchcraft later died of a fentanyl overdose.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach woman on probation charged with trafficking drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach woman has been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. The OCSO said it arrested Amanda Walker, 43, after investigators with its special...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Jail has new project in the works
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail will soon be expanding. County commissioners accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help fund construction of a new dormitory at Tuesday’s meeting. The dorm will house inmates in the Lifeline Program. It’s a program for...
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
WJHG-TV
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
‘We will not hesitate’ Sheriff on SRO active school-shooter training
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — 50 School Resource Officers in Okaloosa County gathered at the Northwest Florida State College Wednesday for annual active shooter training. “The schools are a target you know,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “And if there’s anything that comes out of a tragic event, such as Uvalde, Columbine, Sandy Hook, and then of […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
