Deshaun Watson’s Murky Future Now Rests in Roger Goodell’s Hands

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
NFL was warned about Deshaun Watson's suspension length in June, giving league month to consider taking control of outcome
BEREA, Ohio — If you were going to trace the NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal back to a starting point, to a juncture where it became likely the league was going to overturn a decision from independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, it would have been early in the disciplinary hearing attended by Watson and his legal camp, along with representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension
The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game
Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Post-Practice Video
Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson seem to be working out just fine. Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he made a comment on Instagram that alluded to him not wanting Mayfield in Carolina. He was then asked about it and said that it was his way of defending Sam Darnold since he's taken a lot of heat from the fans.
Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal
Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges
Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
Deshaun Watson reportedly 'adamant and steadfast in his belief that he doesn't believe he did anything wrong'
Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. That's a suspension that the league is appealing, which means that a larger punishment could ultimately be handed down to the new Cleveland Browns quarterback. In fact, ESPN is reporting that the NFL is appealing...
New Chiefs Receiver Comments On A Brutal Practice
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his second NFL team after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have some great seasons in Pittsburgh, especially his 2018 campaign wherein he had 1,426 and seven touchdowns. But ultimately,...
‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
