Little Rock millage extension early voting begins Aug. 2: Info
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting for a series of bond issues in Little Rock begins Tuesday, Aug. 2. The bonds, if approved, will be funded by extending the city’s 3.0 mil property tax.
The bonds are:
- Street improvement
- $40.5 million
- Drainage improvement
- $40.5 million
- Fire Apparatus improvement
- $19.5 million
- Park and Recreation improvement
- $37 million
- District Court facility improvement
- $8.5 million
- Port Industrial Park improvement
- $15.8 million
Sample Ballot (pdf)
Voting locations, election day (pdf)
Main early voting location:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 8; no Saturday voting
• Pulaski County Regional Building
501 W. Markham St., Little Rock
Alternate early voting locations
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 5; closed Monday Aug. 8 before Election Day
Little Rock:
• Sue Cowan Williams Library
1800 S. Chester St.
• Dee Brown Library
6325 Baseline Rd.
• Roosevelt Thompson Library
38 Rahling Circle
• Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library
2015 Napa Valley Dr.
• Sidney S. McMath Library
2100 John Barrow Rd.
• John Gould Fletcher Library 823 N. Buchanan St.
North Little Rock:
• William F. Laman Library
2801 Orange St.
• Glenview Community Center
4800 E. 19th St.
Comments / 0