Little Rock millage extension early voting begins Aug. 2: Info

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting for a series of bond issues in Little Rock begins Tuesday, Aug. 2. The bonds, if approved, will be funded by extending the city’s 3.0 mil property tax.

The bonds are:

Street improvement

$40.5 million

Drainage improvement

$40.5 million

Fire Apparatus improvement

$19.5 million

Park and Recreation improvement

$37 million

District Court facility improvement

$8.5 million

Port Industrial Park improvement

$15.8 million

Sample Ballot (pdf)

Voting locations, election day (pdf)

Main early voting location:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 8; no Saturday voting

• Pulaski County Regional Building

501 W. Markham St., Little Rock

Alternate early voting locations

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 5; closed Monday Aug. 8 before Election Day

Little Rock:

• Sue Cowan Williams Library

1800 S. Chester St.

• Dee Brown Library

6325 Baseline Rd.

• Roosevelt Thompson Library

38 Rahling Circle

• Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library

2015 Napa Valley Dr.

• Sidney S. McMath Library

2100 John Barrow Rd.

• John Gould Fletcher Library 823 N. Buchanan St.

North Little Rock:

• William F. Laman Library

2801 Orange St.

• Glenview Community Center

4800 E. 19th St.