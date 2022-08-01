ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED: Mick Foley Confirms He’s Back In Control Of Twitter Account

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago
stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
WWE
411mania.com

Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show

– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE
411mania.com

Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC

– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
UFC
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
CLEVELAND, OH
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22

We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 8.5.22

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
GREENVILLE, SC
411mania.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.
WWE
411mania.com

Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game

Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
WWE
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls IYO SKY Putting Racist Fan In His Place in NXT

Freddie Prinze Jr. weighed in on IYO SKY’s WWE main roster debut at Summerslam and recalled her famously shutting a racist fan down in NXT. You may remember that back in December of 2019, a fan told Shirai on NXT to “Go back to China,” which she had a quick response to. Prinze talked about the moment while discussing her debut alongside Dakota Kai and a returning Bayley on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Killer Kross

WWE has discussed the possibility of bringing Killer Kross back into the company, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Kross, who was relased from WWE alongside Scarlett Bordeaux back in November during a round of cuts, has been discussed as a potential name of interest to bring back in.
WWE

