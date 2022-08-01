UPDATED: Mick Foley Confirms He’s Back In Control Of Twitter Account

Read on 411mania.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show
– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):
AEW News: Toni Storm Featured on Cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine, Dark Highlights, Tay Conti Gets Kittens for Sammy Guevara
– AEW star Toni Storm is featured on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. You can check out some of Storm’s featured images from the magazine below:. – AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:. – In a new vlog, Tay Conti bought some...
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 8.5.22
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.
Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game
Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls IYO SKY Putting Racist Fan In His Place in NXT
Freddie Prinze Jr. weighed in on IYO SKY’s WWE main roster debut at Summerslam and recalled her famously shutting a racist fan down in NXT. You may remember that back in December of 2019, a fan told Shirai on NXT to “Go back to China,” which she had a quick response to. Prinze talked about the moment while discussing her debut alongside Dakota Kai and a returning Bayley on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen. * Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James.
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Killer Kross
WWE has discussed the possibility of bringing Killer Kross back into the company, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Kross, who was relased from WWE alongside Scarlett Bordeaux back in November during a round of cuts, has been discussed as a potential name of interest to bring back in.
Various News: Stevie Ray Says He Has One Match Left In Him, The Rock Is A Fan of In-N-Out, WWE Playlist Looks At Brock Lesnar Entrances
– In a post on Twitter, Stevie Ray hinted that he might have his own last match at some point, which Conrad Thompson showed interest in. Ray wrote: “I think I have one last match in me.”. – The Rock posted a new video to Instagram in which he...
Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk
In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho at Starrcast V, Chris Jericho discussed CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania, his WrestleMania 28 feud with Punk, and much more. You can read his comments below. Chris Jericho on CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania: “He...
