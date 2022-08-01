Conover home severely damaged in Friday afternoon fire

Read on www.wxpr.org
Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg. The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.
