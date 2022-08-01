ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TinCaps ace Gasser traded in part of MLB deal

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Gasser has thrown his last pitch in a TinCaps uniform, as the star lefty has been traded by the Padres organization in deal to acquire Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader.

Gasser along with Padres closer Taylor Rogers and former TinCaps Dinelson Lamet and Esteury Ruiz were all dealt to the Brewers organization for the four-time All-Star.

Gasser, the no. 7 prospect in the Padres farm system and the top-ranked pitching prospect on the TinCaps roster, was 4-9 with a 4.18 ERA this season in Fort Wayne. His 115 strikeouts were third in the Midwest League, as Gasser threw 90.1 innings in 18 games (all starts).

