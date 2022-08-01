ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122Rlv_0h0jz3JP00

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead following a northbound I-77 crash Monday afternoon, according to Medic.

The collision happened on I-77 near Gilead Road around 1 p.m.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

At 2:45 p.m., NCDOT reported all lanes were closed when first responders were on the scene.

Traffic was being detoured off at Exit 23.

As of 3:15 p.m., NCDOT is reporting the incident has been cleared, hours ahead of their original scheduled time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

Bob Wickes
4d ago

As a driver of an always maxed out heavy flatbed steel hauler, I wish ppl would just slow down. you have no idea the craziness I see in the Charlotte metro area.

Reply(2)
12
Piper Lawler
4d ago

I got rear-ended there going south. She wasn't paying attention and on her phone. She hit me going 55-60 mph, I in turn hit the person in front of me and he hit girl I. front of him. People need to pay attention and get off the phone.

Reply
4
 

