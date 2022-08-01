One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead following a northbound I-77 crash Monday afternoon, according to Medic.

The collision happened on I-77 near Gilead Road around 1 p.m.

At 2:45 p.m., NCDOT reported all lanes were closed when first responders were on the scene.

Traffic was being detoured off at Exit 23.

As of 3:15 p.m., NCDOT is reporting the incident has been cleared, hours ahead of their original scheduled time.

