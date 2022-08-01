Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO