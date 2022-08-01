Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Lehighton Music in the Park Series
The Northeast Navy Band Trident Brass Quintet is set to perform as part of the Lehighton Music in the Park Series. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lehighton Borough Amphitheater. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the American Legion Post...
Times News
Summer delight
A hibiscus flower blooms outside Myst in Jim Thorpe at the intersection with Race Street. The tropical bloom is a welcome symbol to visitors heading up Race Street toward St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Church. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
St. Luke’s Carbon Auxiliary inaugural celebration
They say every cloud has a silver lining. Sometimes we forget that positive events took place during the global pandemic that affected so many in our community. Recognizing these accomplishments was the theme of the annual dinner meeting of the St. Luke’s Carbon Hospital Auxiliary, held on July 27 at the Lehighton American Legion Post.
Times News
No ‘Mystery’: Local band to rock at Carbon fair
Rock music may not be synonymous with the Carbon County Fair, though the genre will have a presence at this year’s event, held along Little Gap Road near Palmerton. Mystery City will perform at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage during the six-day fair’s penultimate evening, Aug. 12. The classic-rock cover band, making its Carbon County Fair debut, joins a short list of rock acts to play the fair since the first in 2000.
Times News
Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events
The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
Times News
Nature center hosts ‘no-camp’ camp
The Carbon County Environmental Education Center overnight camp event has been postponed again this year, so the center is hosting “no-camp camp,” with all the excitement of a weeklong experience into one fun-filled day. A few spots remain, for children ages 8 through 12, to enjoy science activities,...
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Times News
Weissport sets plans for weekend festival
Weisstock 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in the Weissport Borough Park. It will be open Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The two-day event will feature vendors, foods stands, rides for...
Times News
Asbrock named to Champlain honors list
Christopher Asbrock of Albrightsville has been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the president’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher for the spring semester.
Times News
Harris participates in donning of the stole
Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.
Times News
Ansbach awarded white coat
The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) Doctorate of Audiology Class of 2024 received their white coats on July 23 at the Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. The white coat signifies the students have achieved the knowledge and skills to transition into the next phase of their...
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 3, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Hikes planned in Schuylkill
Joint the park naturalist from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, on a hike to Leaser Lake at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. The hike will take participants to a new place to explore. The meeting place will be at the north boat ramp located at 7826 Ontelaunee Road in New Tripoli. The hike is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty.
Times News
Pale Moon Players to present ‘Matilda Jr.’ at Lehighton
“Matilda Jr.” is set to hit the stage at Lehighton Area Middle School’s auditorium later this week as the Pale Moon Players bring its popular summer musical back to Carbon County. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets, which...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 4, 2022
Aug. 7: 9 a.m. Worship service, Celebration of Holy Communion, congregational meeting and roof project vote, vacation/staycation roof project raffle drawing: 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school. Aug. 9: 5:30 p.m. prayer group at Scenic View. Aug. 10: 6 p.m. church board. Aug. 14: 9 a.m. outside worship service (weather permitting),...
Times News
Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options
It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
Times News
Tamaqua Public Library holds book sale fundraiser
While you’re cruising the yard sales in Tamaqua on Aug. 6, give yourself a break and step into the air-conditioned comfort of the Tamaqua Public Library to relax, sip coffee, and browse the hundreds of books on sale at bargain basement prices. The sale is from 8 a.m. to...
Times News
Livestock an important part of Schuylkill fair
Anna Cook, 12, sat on a fence surrounding a pen at the Schuylkill County Fair. She had her eyes fixed on two alpacas - specifically, one named Cambria. “She’s an escape artist,” Cook, of Minersville, admitted. The wide-eyed brown alpaca had a knack for finding her way through...
Times News
4-H Club members keep close watch over their animals
Members of the West Penn 4-H Club have been overnighting at the Schuylkill County Fair in Summit Station since Sunday. Some are staying in campers. Some have pitched tents. And some are sleeping on cots in barns next to the animals they care for. “My daughter and I did last...
Times News
Students named to Albright dean’s list
Albright College has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester. Local students earning dean’s list honors include:. New...
