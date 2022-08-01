ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Drivers hospitalized after Kill Devil Hills crash involving Dominion Power truck

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nBAw_0h0jyS0s00

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash involving a Dominion Power work truck and another vehicle in Kill Devil Hills.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, the crash happened July 31, 2022 at around 8:48 a.m.

A 72-year-old driver was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal when a Dominion Power work truck traveling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the other driver.

The 72-year-old driver was seriously injured and taken via medflight to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The Dominion Power truck driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the Outer Banks hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Charges are pending following the investigation's conclusion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Accidents
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Power#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident
obxtoday.com

Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158

A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
outerbanksvoice.com

GoFundMe started for lifeguards left homeless by fire

Update: Nags Head Fire Rescue posted this information about helping those affected by the Aug. 5 fire in Kill Devil Hills. A GoFundMe campaign started has also been started. Eight of our lifeguards lost all of their belongings when the house they were staying in caught fire. Two were injured. Our community is amazing, and we appreciate all the love and support being shown to our Ocean Rescue members. We are still looking for house for these guards. Please contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
NBC12

2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday. WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy