Five Flags Center gets money back from cyber attack

Dubuque Health Services seeking information after separate biting incidents
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Department is seeking public assistance in finding two animals involved in biting incidents and verifying their health status and vaccination history. On Tuesday, August 2nd, at around 7:30 pm, there was a biting incident involving a cat in the 2300 block of Queen...
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents. A staff member shared with TV9 screenshots from district computers showing a warning message stating “all...
First Alert Forecast
He now faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and being a felon possessing a gun. now families are likely scrambling to find out where their children will start school in less than three weeks.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42,...
No requirements for Iowa schools to have cyber insurance as premiums increase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The premium for the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s cyber security insurance has increased by 213% in about two years, according to documents from school board meeting packets. The coverage limits in the policies are similar, although the district’s deductible did double from Fiscal...
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Parents group suing Linn-Mar on transgender student policies
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A group representing Linn-Mar parents is suing the school district arguing its transgender student policy approved this year violates the constitutional rights of parents and students. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Iowa’s Northern District from a group called Parents Defending Education names the Linn-Mar...
Marion getting ready to open new public library
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids. For the first time since...
Peosta freight brokerage company looking to hire for its growing business
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa roadways are more than familiar with big rigs and 18 wheelers. River City logistics, a freight brokerage company in Peosta, is directly involved in getting those rigs on the road, and it’s hiring. You may not think about the logistics behind getting trucks on...
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After only having one licensed teacher contracted to serve the school heading into the new year, St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School has made the tough decision to close its doors. On August 4th, the school board met to finalize plans for the upcoming school year,...
