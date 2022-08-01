Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals

Read on www.cleveland.com
No one attended the North Ridgeville zoning public hearing
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – No city residents attended the zoning public hearing held on August 1 though it was available for viewing online. As a result, city council passed the following zoning ordinances that were introduced by Mayor Kevin Corcoran:. · Chapter 1210 in the zoning code will be...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Farm parks offer rural adventures near the city
PARMA, Ohio -- How are you gonna keep them down in the city once they’ve seen the farm?. That’s the question to ask after residents get a taste of country life at one of Northeast Ohio’s farm parks. “It’s a farm right in the middle of suburbia,”...
Mentor Breaks Ground on Boardwalk Project
Members of Mentor City Council, other elected officials, and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the new Mentor Lagoons boardwalk project during a brief ceremony on August 4th at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve. Phases 1 and 2 of the project include construction of an ADA-accessible, 442-foot boardwalk connected...
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
Lorain Co absolute land auction. 14.8 ac North Ridgeville parcel, 25.6 ac Eaton Twp parcel, great building lots, good potential.
Real Estate & Equipment Specialists. 14.8 Acre North Ridgeville Parcel • 25.6 Acre Eaton Twp. Parcel. Great Building Lots • Good Development Potential. Parcel 1: Located on Island Road just north of Royalton Road, this 25.6 acres of vacant land features. good accessibility with great long term investment...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Tires, steel and the power grid: How electric vehicles will change business for Goodyear, Cleveland-Cliffs and FirstEnergy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric vehicles are coming, and automakers aren’t the only ones adapting. Cleveland-Cliffs will sell new types of steel, and more of it. Goodyear has already come out with specific EV tires. And FirstEnergy, with its subsidiaries including Ohio Edison and the Illuminating Co., needs to make sure the electrical grid is ready to charge all of them.
Sgt. Clean Car Wash gets Brook Park council approval for new facility
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A new Sgt. Clean Car Wash will be coming to 5764 W. 130th St. -- despite having its conditional use permit initially denied by the Brook Park Planning Commission at a public hearing in early June. The Sgt. Clean application subsequently was referred to City Council,...
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for July (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for July 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
Shaker Heights needs to protect Sussex Center
Shaker Heights government has created a wave of anxiety in the Sussex neighborhood by announcing that it is reviewing “options” for the Sussex Center -- a former school now owned by the city. City officials have to realize something before bandying about ideas about the future of Sussex:...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Sand Castle competition organized by American Institute of Architects’ Cleveland chapter returns Saturday to Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Sand Fest sand castle and sculpture competition sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is returning to Edgewater Beach. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., competing teams from local architecture...
Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load
Well, the construction of the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center, with its increasing price tag and decreasing amenities, has been under way for several weeks now. When it is finished, sometime in the latter half of 2023, it is sure to be beautiful and a great asset to the community.
Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
Berea, Middleburg ponder script sign installations: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Originally installed by Destination Cleveland as a way to boost tourism, script signs initially spread throughout Cleveland, with most of them on the city’s west side. Similar signs are now heading in our direction. The first of these signs in the southwest suburbs can be found...
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Parma Safety Fair featuring popular helicopter visit set for Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- Once a year, an arriving University Hospitals AirMed helicopter seemingly overshoots the UH Parma Medical Center. Instead of dealing with an emergency and a patient in need, the chopper hovers above Powers Boulevard before landing to audience oohs and ahhs at the Parma Safety Fair. This year’s...
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
