ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYg16_0h0jxwGL00

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.

In a press release, HCSO said the road rage victim called 911 after being shot at in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive.

After calling 911, the victim met with deputies at a safe location and told them they were driving westbound on Spring Hill Drive when they looked in their rearview mirror and "noticed the vehicle directly behind them was driving in an erratic and reckless manner."

The victim said as they continued to drive, they drove into the median and let the reckless driver pass them. As the victim continued on behind the reckless driver, that's when he moved to the passenger side of the victim's vehicle.

"The driver of the reckless vehicle rolled his window down a few inches and began screaming at the victim," HCSO said in its press release. "Recognizing the propensity for violence, the victim attempted to separate from the situation by pulling into a turn lane and stopping the vehicle."

The suspect also stopped and immediately pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the victim's vehicle. The bullet, per HCSO, "entered through the passenger window and exited through the driver's side window."

There were a total of 4 people, 2 adults and 2 children, in the victim's car at the time of the shooting. After shooting at the victim's vehicle, the reckless driver continued driving westbound on Spring Hill Drive.

HCSO said the victim, along with the other adult in the vehicle, received minor injuries from the broken glass of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30-40 years old. His vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry, with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information on the road rage incident is asked to please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Those wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 should contact the Hernando County CrimeStoppers:

  • Call 1-866-990-TIPS(8477)
  • **TIPS from a cell phone
  • Online website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks driver in road range incident

An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#Violent Crime
hernandosun.com

Teen accused in multi-county crime spree

A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iontb.com

Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
PALM HARBOR, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Two Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County detectives conducted an early morning drug bust at a home near the Silverthorn Country Club. According to deputies, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling large amounts of a variety of narcotics within Hernando County at 14209 San Antonio Road in Brooksville. An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases for fentanyl and methamphetamine from Ismail Tillman and his girlfriend Nakayla Roberts.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy