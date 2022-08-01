ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

By Jennifer Shutt
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTRq5_0h0jxqxz00

Lindsay Church, in dark shirt on left, executive director and co-founder of Minority Veterans of America, and a veterans advocate protest outside the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 1, 2022. The individual on the right did not want to be identified. The table is a memorial to fallen comrades. (Photo: Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation.

A Senate Republican aide who discussed ongoing talks on background said Monday morning that supporters expect at least 60 senators will vote to get past the chamber’s legislative filibuster during a Tuesday vote. That would likely set the bill up for passage by a simple majority later this week.

Still unclear is whether there will be a separate vote on an amendment to the bill pushed by Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Negotiations over Toomey’s amendment were ongoing Monday, according to the Senate GOP aide.

The measure, which the Senate voted 84-14 to pass in June, stalled last week after a group of 25 Republicans switched their votes to block the measure over concerns from Toomey about how some of the spending would be classified.

Veterans organizations decried those lawmakers for blocking the bill and called on them to support the legislation during a press conference last Thursday. Some Democrats also accused Republicans of switching their votes in anger after Senate Democrats unexpectedly unveiled a reconciliation bill including prescription drug reform, corporate tax cuts and climate change initiatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Byd93_0h0jxqxz00

Jack Posobiec, left, a conservative activist, confronts veterans advocate and comedian Jon Stewart outside the U.S. Capitol, where veterans have been camped out all weekend protesting in support of a bill that extends health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas. (Photo: Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

Veterans set up a vigil next to the Capitol to draw attention to the stalemate and encourage lawmakers to support the legislation. Veterans advocate and comedian Jon Stewart has been harshly critical of Republicans who switched their votes.

Ending a filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had said Thursday that he planned to hold a second procedural vote on the measure Monday evening to give Republicans another chance to support the bill and end the filibuster.

Schumer had also said he’d hold a vote on Toomey’s proposed changes to the bill with a 60-vote threshold for adoption.

“We will give Sen. Toomey a right to bring his amendment to the floor and try to get the votes for it,” Schumer said Thursday.

One question would be whether Toomey wants to set the threshold for adoption of the amendment at a simple majority vote and not at the 60 votes Schumer has offered for consideration.

If the Senate were to change the legislation in any way, such as by adopting the Toomey amendment, it would need to go back to the U.S. House, which is currently on its August recess, for final approval.  President Joe Biden has been very much in favor of the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

3.5 million veterans helped

If passed by Congress, the measure , sponsored by Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, would provide about 3.5 million veterans with health care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address illnesses that were likely caused by exposure to toxic substances while deployed.

The package would help veterans exposed to burn pits get medical care and other benefits without having to jump through hoops to try to prove their illnesses are linked to their deployments.

Burn pits were often used during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and Biden has repeatedly called on Congress to address the short- and long-term health impacts they’ve had on veterans.

“Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers,” Biden said during his State of the Union speech in March. “One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from ‘burn pits’ that incinerated wastes of war — medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and more.”

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same,” Biden added. “Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

Biden has often cited burn pits as the reason his son, Beau, died of brain cancer.

Biden said during his speech that while he didn’t “know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer” he was “committed to finding out everything” possible about how they’ve impacted soldiers since their deployments.

The legislation the Senate is expected to vote on again Tuesday would guarantee those veterans health care and benefits, preventing them from having to try to link their illness to the toxic exposure.

It would also expand presumptions for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical the U.S. military used during the Vietnam War. American Samoa, Cambodia, Guam, Johnston Atoll, Laos and Thailand would all be added to the list of locations where veterans are presumed to have been exposed to the chemical.

June vote

The Senate originally voted to pass the measure on an overwhelmingly bipartisan 84-14 basis in June, but needed to revote on the measure after the U.S. House had to make a technical change to the legislation.

The section that Toomey objects to was in the legislation the first time the U.S. Senate voted to approve the package.

Toomey, who voted against the bill that first time around, said in a statement at the time that “the Department of Veterans Affairs already has the authority to ensure veterans receive this care where the evidence has established a connection to their service.”

“Instead, the PACT Act goes far beyond, substituting Congress’ political judgement in place of available evidence and including unnecessary changes to longstanding budget rules to enable hundreds of billions in additional spending on unrelated purposes.”

The unsuccessful procedural vote on the bill last week was 55-42, but Schumer switched his vote from yes to no so that he could easily bring the measure back up again.

Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia were absent last week as was centrist Alaskan Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, all three of whom supported the bill during the first vote. Leahy was recovering from a broken hip and Manchin and Murkowski had tested positive for COVID-19.

If all three of those lawmakers return this week and continue supporting the bill, that means supporters of the legislation would need to sway just one Republican to switch back to supporting the legislation for it to have the necessary 60 votes to get past a filibuster.

The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted mostly along party lines Thursday to send the Senate legislation that would guarantee people the right to use contraception without government interference.  The legislation from North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, approved 228-195, is part of the Democrats’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional […] The post U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear.  The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to […] The post U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Lukewarm Lee’s failure to take a stand may cost him his career

I’ve spent a great deal of time over the last couple of weeks pondering the conundrum that is Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. During that time, Lee has faced a barrage of criticism for his failure to repudiate comments by the president of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, the latter of whom was captured on video at […] The post Lukewarm Lee’s failure to take a stand may cost him his career appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Pat Toomey
Tennessee Lookout

Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids

After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pit

WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments.  The gathering instead became a forum […] The post ‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tennessee Lookout

Birth control is the next right Republicans plan to eliminate

Many Americans hoped that Roe v. Wade’s reversal and the subsequent criminalization of medical abortion in over half the nation would satisfy the “pro-fetus” extremists driving today’s Republican Party.  Sadly, that is not to be.  In Republican-dominated states, lawmakers are already searching for ways to prevent  women from obtaining out-of-state abortions.  The Thomas More Society, […] The post Birth control is the next right Republicans plan to eliminate appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Senate Gop#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#The U S Senate#Gop#Republicans
Tennessee Lookout

Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet

With U.S. Senate negotiations over climate funding stalled, President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed additional spending to help states and cities manage climate disasters — resisting calls from many congressional Democrats to take more aggressive executive action like a declaration of a national climate emergency. Biden also announced steps executive agencies are taking to expand […] The post Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ADVOCACY
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Tennessee Lookout

Blackburn and Hagerty owe Tennesseans answers about their place on Giuliani’s call list

Televised hearings of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol have produced some shocking moments.  Testimony Thursday revealed that members of then-Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail made personal calls to family members at the height of the attack to tell them goodbye, so worried were they for their […] The post Blackburn and Hagerty owe Tennesseans answers about their place on Giuliani’s call list appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Abortion ruling adds urgency to need for uninsured Tennesseans to gain coverage

In the decade since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling left Medicaid expansion decisions to individual states, healthcare advocates have tried — and failed — to get Tennessee’s GOP-led General Assembly and Republican governors on board. The court’s decision last month ending the Constitutional right to abortion creates an even greater need for urgent action to […] The post Abortion ruling adds urgency to need for uninsured Tennesseans to gain coverage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

6K+
Followers
981
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy