Tallahassee, FL

FSU receives commitment from 3-star cornerback Jabril Rawls

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Florida State continued to strike gold in the Sunshine State after receiving a verbal commitment Monday from Jabril Rawls, a 3-star cornerback from Pensacola Catholic High.

He was the 11th overall commitment for the Seminoles’ 2023 recruiting class and the sixth prospect from the state. All verbal commitments are non-binding until the early signing period opens in December.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rawls had 19 offers from schools, including Indiana, West Virginia, Mississippi State and USF, but eventually chose FSU after attending last weekend’s Seminole Showcase on campus.

He received an offer from the Seminoles coaching staff on March 28.

Rawls had 36 tackles and 2 interceptions while returning two punts for touchdowns as a junior with the Crusaders. He is the No. 998 overall prospect in the country and No. 144 in the state, according to 247Sports.

FSU ranks No. 39 in the latest 247 composite rankings.

The Seminoles also received a verbal commitment from safety CJ Heard as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Heard is a 4-star talent from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back had 50 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Michigan and UCF.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

