Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO