Drug bust at a Houma home leads to six arrests says, sheriff
A drug bust at a Houma home leads to six arrests says Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says over the past several months, the sheriff’s
stmarynow.com
Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police
St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: August 3, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 3, 2022.
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on Heroin/Fentanyl charges, other drug charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cordaro Anthony Kimber, 32, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 4, 2022, Agents...
Alleged serial pursuit suspect finally busted
Alleged serial pursuit suspect finally busted. Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs have arrested a Montegut man, who led patrol deputies on at least two separate pursuits over the last several weeks.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jarrett Scurto, age 35, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 3, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
fox8live.com
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houma man was arrested for allegedly catching too many sharks and having meth in his possession, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents say Anouda Lirette, 44, was taken into custody on July 26 in Oyster Bayou, south of Lost Lake in...
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
Terrebonne sheriff’s office needs help finding a suspect wanted in a Houma shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says his department is searching for a man wanted in a shooting investigation in Houma and need the public’s help in finding the suspect. Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
NOLA.com
Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help finding missing woman
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, Laura Morgan, is a 54-year-old white female, who was last seen on July 28, 2022, leaving her residence in New Sarpy. Laura is approximately 5’7, 125 lbs. with brown...
FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder
The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.
L'Observateur
