Terrebonne Parish, LA

stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police

St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
PATTERSON, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on Heroin/Fentanyl charges, other drug charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cordaro Anthony Kimber, 32, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 4, 2022, Agents...
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jarrett Scurto, age 35, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 3, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HOUMA, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
HARVEY, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help finding missing woman

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, Laura Morgan, is a 54-year-old white female, who was last seen on July 28, 2022, leaving her residence in New Sarpy. Laura is approximately 5’7, 125 lbs. with brown...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Houma Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JARRETT SCURTO, age 35, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 3, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HOUMA, LA
