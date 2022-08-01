Read on www.wbiw.com
Obituary: Tony Eugene Pemberton
Tony Eugene Pemberton, 66, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home. Thankfully he will no longer be surrounded by the “Bio-Lizards” of dialysis. He was born on December 7, 1955, to Robert and Bertha (Bunch) Pemberton. He married Kathie Lowery on June 26, 1976, and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.
Obituary: Charles Lambert Beacher
Charles Lambert Beacher, 67, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospice House. Born December 4, 1954, in Oolitic, he was the son of Charles and Bernice (Holt) Beacher. He married Donna Lucille Hardman on July 30, 1976, and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2012.
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
Obituary: Lois A. Staggs
Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
Obituary: Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell
Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell, 46, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born August 2, 1976, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she was the daughter of James Bruce and Beth (Hensley) Carrico. Beth married Daniel Purcell on October 2, 2020. Beth was a 1994 graduate...
Obituary: Lennie J. Dumond
Lennie J. Dumond, 70, of Williams passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at IU Health Hospital in Bloomington. Born on October 24, 1951, he was the son of Raymond and Mary Frances (Tolbert) Dumond. Lennie worked at Mitchell Feed & Grain, retired from the Indiana State Highway Department, and farmed. He was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1970 and had attended the Church of Christ. He was on the Cemetery Board at Port Williams Cemetery.
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
Obituary: Wayne Kidd
Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright
Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
Obituary: Blane Davidson
Blane Davidson, 81, of Bedford, passed away as a result of an accident Friday 29 July 2022. He was born May 22, 1941, in Hazard KY to Oscar and Ciller McQueen Davidson. His wife of 55 years, Sharon Carter Davidson survives him. He retired as a Millwright welder journeyman for General Motors Bedford Plant.
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
105-year-old Navy veteran recalls World War II, life in the WAVES
SPENCER – Hellen Eloise Holder Guthrie was a 24-year-old working as a secretary at a law firm when a pair of Navy recruiters shared just how exciting life as a sailor could be. So, in August 1943 the Spencer, Ind., native joined the W.A.V.E.S (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency...
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride
ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
Police Log: August 4, 2022
1:33 a.m. Citizen assist at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. 3:27 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. 12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 39th Street. 12:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way...
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building
BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
