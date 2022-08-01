Lennie J. Dumond, 70, of Williams passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at IU Health Hospital in Bloomington. Born on October 24, 1951, he was the son of Raymond and Mary Frances (Tolbert) Dumond. Lennie worked at Mitchell Feed & Grain, retired from the Indiana State Highway Department, and farmed. He was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1970 and had attended the Church of Christ. He was on the Cemetery Board at Port Williams Cemetery.

16 HOURS AGO