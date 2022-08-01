Read on www.wbiw.com
Obituary: Tony Eugene Pemberton
Tony Eugene Pemberton, 66, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home. Thankfully he will no longer be surrounded by the “Bio-Lizards” of dialysis. He was born on December 7, 1955, to Robert and Bertha (Bunch) Pemberton. He married Kathie Lowery on June 26, 1976, and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.
Obituary: Charles Lambert Beacher
Charles Lambert Beacher, 67, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospice House. Born December 4, 1954, in Oolitic, he was the son of Charles and Bernice (Holt) Beacher. He married Donna Lucille Hardman on July 30, 1976, and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2012.
Obituary: Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell
Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell, 46, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born August 2, 1976, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she was the daughter of James Bruce and Beth (Hensley) Carrico. Beth married Daniel Purcell on October 2, 2020. Beth was a 1994 graduate...
Obituary: Lennie J. Dumond
Lennie J. Dumond, 70, of Williams passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at IU Health Hospital in Bloomington. Born on October 24, 1951, he was the son of Raymond and Mary Frances (Tolbert) Dumond. Lennie worked at Mitchell Feed & Grain, retired from the Indiana State Highway Department, and farmed. He was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1970 and had attended the Church of Christ. He was on the Cemetery Board at Port Williams Cemetery.
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
Obituary: Lois A. Staggs
Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
Obituary: Laveda Chastain
Laveda Chastain, 97, of Williams, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born March 20, 1925, in Martin Co., she was the daughter of Lester and Stella (Taylor) Bridges. She married John. (Chub) Chastain on December 26, 1946, and he preceded her in death. She had...
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
Thomas “Tom” Caraway
Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2006.
Obituary: Wayne Kidd
Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
105-year-old Navy veteran recalls World War II, life in the WAVES
SPENCER – Hellen Eloise Holder Guthrie was a 24-year-old working as a secretary at a law firm when a pair of Navy recruiters shared just how exciting life as a sailor could be. So, in August 1943 the Spencer, Ind., native joined the W.A.V.E.S (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency...
Kern, Knight, Webb, and Weyer were announced as the winners of the 2022 Bedford Young Professionals
BEDFORD – Bedford Young Professionals is excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Under 40 Young Professionals 4 Under 40 Awards!. The following are deserving young professionals, ages 21-40, who live or work in Lawrence County and make our community a better place to live. The winners were...
Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride
ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
John Lowery Municipal hours to change for the remainder of the swimming season
BEDFORD – With schools back in session, John Lowery Municipal pool will only be open on weekends for the remainder of the season before closing on September 6th. Saturday August 6th & Sunday, August 7th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday August 13th & Sunday, August 14th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, August 20th...
Police, DCS investigate the death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES – Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the child was taken to Good Samaritan...
Police Log: August 4, 2022
1:33 a.m. Citizen assist at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. 3:27 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. 12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 39th Street. 12:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way...
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
