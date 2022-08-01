Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
According to a release, Fort Smith Police have responded to both accidents. One at N. Greenwood Avenue/Rogers Avenue and the other at N. 23rd/ N. 6th streets.
Crews say travelers should expect delays for the next hour as of 1:45 p.m. as workers clear the area.
Drivers should consider alternate routes if traveling through either location.
