Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.

According to a release, Fort Smith Police have responded to both accidents. One at N. Greenwood Avenue/Rogers Avenue and the other at N. 23rd/ N. 6th streets.

Crews say travelers should expect delays for the next hour as of 1:45 p.m. as workers clear the area.

Drivers should consider alternate routes if traveling through either location.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.