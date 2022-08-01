Ohio Task Force 1 continuing search efforts in flooded SE Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to get kids to send him inappropriate photos through a PlayStation game. The details of the case are disturbing. They also expose the dangers facing children playing online games and serves as a prime example of how easy it is for predators to not only find children, but request images and videos of them through online gaming.

