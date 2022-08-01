Ohio Task Force 1 continuing search efforts in flooded SE Kentucky

myfox28columbus.com
Extreme heat slows down Ohio search and rescue crews in Kentucky
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As recovery efforts have intensified in eastern Kentucky following the devastating deadly flood, search and rescue crews have been faced with another obstacle. "We’re thankful for the clouds when they show up down here," Jim O'Connor, Ohio Task Force 1 leader, said. He said...
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
Ohio providing $5 million to law enforcement agencies for body-worn cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that $5 million in grant funding is available to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body-worn camera equipment and related expenses. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is accepting applications for the...
Governor DeWine announces new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of the new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent Wednesday morning. Starting August 12, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones will assume the responsibilities of superintendent of the OSHP and will also be promoted to the rank of colonel. He will...
Governor, OSHP takes action to reduce trooper shortages and rising retirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A raise and bonuses for troopers were announced Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety just hours after a news conference spelled out recruiting and retention struggles for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The new leader of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday they...
Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
Mount Vernon woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead following a car crash in Know County Monday evening. The accident happened just after 6:45 p.m. on State Route 661 near Airport Road in Miller Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vince Arthur, 36, was traveling southbound in a...
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
Heat advisory issued for much of Ohio Wednesday; triple digit heat index expected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heat index values expected to reach triple digits Wednesday, a heat advisory has been issued for much of the state. The heat advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and will remain in place through 8 p.m. Afternoon temperatures will be in the...
Ohio AG announces formation of national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Tuesday that Ohio has teamed up with Indiana, North Carolina, and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The Anti Robocall Litigation Task Force, will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications...
Redistricting chaos leads to second Ohio primary with low voter turnout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juliette Williams was there to vote Tuesday. But not many of her neighbors joined her. “Nobody knows about this election right now,” she said. “I've been telling people and they're not they're like what, but they're kind of not moved to vote." Williams...
Keeping Kids Safe Online: Child predators using video games to lure victims
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to get kids to send him inappropriate photos through a PlayStation game. The details of the case are disturbing. They also expose the dangers facing children playing online games and serves as a prime example of how easy it is for predators to not only find children, but request images and videos of them through online gaming.
