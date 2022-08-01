Westport Man Takes Thrilling Ride in Monster Truck at 73 Years Old

NASCAR star Bobby East was attacked at a gas station in Orange County, CA and died from the injuries on Wednesday, July 13 at the age of 37. The racing enthusiast was reportedly filling up his tank at a 76 station in Westminster when a transient man stabbed Bobby in the chest repeatedly. Emergency responders arrived to find Bobby with serious wounds and immediately took him to a local trauma center where he died.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO