Alison Brie Confirms 'Community' Movie 'Talks' Are in Progress: 'Wheels Are Turning'

Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Includes So Many Celeb Cameos: Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Sting and More
Spoilers ahead! As fans sat down to watch the first three episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — which premiered on August 31, 2021 — many were surprised to see several famous faces pop up for a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has already seen several big […]
'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Tony Hawk Reacts to Maya Hawke Being His 'Daughter' (Exclusive)
Maya Hawke recently posted on her Instagram page that she is actually the daughter of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Maya Hawke, who stars in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, is joking though as she is in real life, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. But there have been some interesting conversations on social media about her real parentage. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Tony Hawk reacted to the 24-year-old actress's joke about the two being related.
Uncoupled’s Tisha Campbell And Marcia Gay Harden On Learning From Each Other While Working On The Netflix Series
Uncoupled stars Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden opened up about working together on the Netflix show.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
Salma Hayek Reveals What It’s Like Taking ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Dinner in Wild Post
Salma Hayek discovered it isn’t easy to have a quiet night out on the town with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Cruise didn’t mind going stag when he joined Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault for dinner over the weekend. The pair, on the other hand, may have been taken aback by how much of a spectacle Cruise made just being there.
Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!
Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!. The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins. "Ok but how does our daughter...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
Sydney Sweeney says she can't afford to take a break from acting
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney opened up about her desire to be a young mom and the reality of finances as a young actress.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are soaking up their time as a family of three!. On Thursday, the couple, both 26, shared an adorable family photo with daughter Sterling, 17 months. The pregnant fitness trainer wears a black tank top and sunglasses and has a hand on her hip as she smiles, wearing a necklace spelling out her daughter's name.
'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles
Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa enjoyed an unforgettable day with their little boys. The Wild N' Out host, 41, and the DJ, 31, enjoyed an outing with sons Zion and Zillion, 13 months, at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California. De La Rosa —...
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
Usher Shares Adorable Photos Hanging Out with Baby Boy Sire, 10 Months: 'Blessings'
Usher is spending quality time with his little boy. On Thursday, the "Love in this Club" artist, 43, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of him hanging out with his 10-month-old son Sire Castrello. Usher looks up lovingly at his son as he smiles and stands up on...
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Wendy Williams Is 'in a Sweet Spot' Post-Talk Show as She's in 'Early Stages' of New Relationship
Wendy Williams is doing what makes her happy in both her personal and professional life. The former talk show host's rep William Selby confirms to PEOPLE that she is currently dating someone new, though the relationship with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in "really, really early stages."
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
