Indiana State

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Governor’s Public Health Commission issues final report with $240M price tag, following system study

The Governor’s Public Health Commission on Thursday recommended more than $240 million for improvements for Indiana’s public health system. The report focused on six key areas: workforce; funding; governance; services and infrastructure; emergency preparedness; childhood and adolescence health; and data and analytics. Former Indiana Sen. Luke Kenley said...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back,"  noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
GARY, IN
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Michigan City, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing

Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
BEVERLY SHORES, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Commissioners approve ARPA spending plan

The Porter County Commissioners have approved a spending plan for federal COVID-19 response money. An ordinance ratifying plans for the county's $33 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds was adopted Tuesday. Auditor Vicki Urbanik says the ARPA steering committee and subcommittees considered more than 60 funding requests from both...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana's near-total abortion ban is now law

Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Friday to force thousands more people to give birth every year in a state with some of the worst maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. And Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the near-total abortion ban into law. "Following the overturning of Roe, I stated...
INDIANA STATE
#Nipsco#Northwest Indiana#City Hall#Just Transition Nwi#Lakeshore Public Radio#Regionally Speaking
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County leaders, residents debate Opera House renovation

Plans to renovate and expand the Memorial Opera House are drawing opposition from a Porter County commissioner. The $6.5 million project would replace crumbling bricks and windows at the Opera House and the former sheriff's residence, and build a connector between the two. A proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it drew backlash from residents. Now, some county officials want to use foundation money, generated by the interest earned on the proceeds of the hospital sale.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Flags Directed to Half-Staff in Honor of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to half-staff following the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. The U.S. Representative from Indiana was killed in a car crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Two of her staffers and the driver of the second vehicle were also killed in the head-on crash.
INDIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City

A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
CALUMET CITY, IL

