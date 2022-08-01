ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso

Hernandez Plumbing continues long tradition of award-wining floats in local parades

Las Cruces plumber Nick Hernandez has been winning top prizes in local parades for the last two decades. Hernandez Plumbing, Heating and Cooling’s entry was the best overall float winner in this year’s City of Las Cruces Electric Light Parade. Last year, it won best commercial float in that parade. Hernandez and his team have also won many trophies in the annual Diez y Seis de Septiembre parade in Mesilla and took first place in the last Whole Enchilada Fiesta parade in 2014. He also had a float at the grand opening of the Vado Speedway in 2019.
ABC Big 2 News

Remembering those we lost August 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces

Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Memorial bell toll ceremony honors August 3rd victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council held a special bell toll ceremony this morning honoring the August 3rd victims. The ceremony included a moment of silence. The name of the 23 victims were read aloud and Council members took turns tolling a bell in remembrance on those who died in the Walmart […]
EL PASO, TX
