6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso

Las Cruces plumber Nick Hernandez has been winning top prizes in local parades for the last two decades. Hernandez Plumbing, Heating and Cooling’s entry was the best overall float winner in this year’s City of Las Cruces Electric Light Parade. Last year, it won best commercial float in that parade. Hernandez and his team have also won many trophies in the annual Diez y Seis de Septiembre parade in Mesilla and took first place in the last Whole Enchilada Fiesta parade in 2014. He also had a float at the grand opening of the Vado Speedway in 2019.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO