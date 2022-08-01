ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECHO Housing names new leadership team

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TR1O_0h0jvpaC00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – ECHO Housing Corporation has announced the appointments of two executives to newly created roles: Savannah Wood as Chief Executive Officer and Erik Tilkemeier as Chief Operating Officer.

A news release says Wood has been with ECHO Housing Corporation since 2018 in various roles, most recently as Assistant Director where she oversees policies, procedures, and staff for six federally funded homeless service programs. While at ECHO Housing, Wood has participated in the Leadership Everyone program, as well as attended the Next Generation Leadership Academy and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s Strategic Management for Community Development Executives course.

ECHO Housing announces Chris Metz will be stepping down

ECHO Housing says Tilkemeier was most recently Director of Economic & Urban Development for the City Heights Community Development Corporation (CHCDC) in San Diego, California. He has a background in real estate development, property management, affordable housing, economic development, and community development corporation leadership. Tilkemeier has also led pre-development planning for 117 units of affordable housing and 15,000 square feet of community serving commercial space, assisted in doubling the organization’s funding and impact from 2019 to 2022, and advocated for equitable housing policies at the local, regional, state, and federal levels.

“We couldn’t have been more fortunate to have found the combined skills of Savannah and Erik to take ECHO Housing into the future. With these new leaders guiding the way, we will be positioned to better serve those seeking permanent housing, as well as provide enhanced supportive services to those who we have already placed,” said Board of Directors Chairman Dane Chandler. “With their combined records of successful leadership, we’re thrilled to have Savannah move into the CEO role and have Erik join our hardworking team as COO. Their collective strengths strategically position us for our next phase of service.”

Former ECHO Housing director re-sentenced in embezzlement case

A news release says the outgoing ECHO Executive Director Chris Metz, who departs to begin work toward a doctoral degree, couldn’t be more pleased with the appointments.

“I have worked directly with Savannah for the past four years and know first-hand that her passion for ECHO’s mission and her work ethic are second to none. Combined with Erik’s years of experience in property management and development, I am confident ECHO Housing, and more importantly those it serves, is in good hands.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says another suspect related to a drug case involving a local bar was arrested earlier this year. EPD says on May 11, Detective Barnes saw a silver car with a South Carolina plate traveling west on Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue. Police say the vehicle’s registration expired in February and a traffic […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Embezzlement#Real Estate Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Evansville#Echo Housing Corporation#Savannah Wood#Echo Housing Wood
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
WEHT/WTVW

The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
WEHT/WTVW

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IL Department of Revenue investigating local business

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
ALBION, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy