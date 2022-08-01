ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Early voter turnout tops 86,000 in Shelby County

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEarr_0h0jvieL00

In the run-up to the August election, The Daily Memphian is making our election coverage free to all readers. Please consider supporting local journalism and this community by subscribing to this site or by donating to our organization. Thank you for your continued participation and support.

Early voting in advance of Thursday’s election day in Shelby County topped 86,000 ballots according to final turnout numbers released Monday, Aug. 1, by the Shelby County Election Commission.

The 86,637 early voters for the 14-day period ending Saturday, July 30, turned out in force for the last two days.

Saturday was the largest daily turnout of the period with 11,380 despite shorter hours than on the weekdays. It topped the previous highest turnout of 10,348 the day before on Friday.

By the voters’ choice of state and federal primary ballots, 53,704 voted the Democratic primary ballot and 31,549 the Republican ballot with the remaining 1,384 early voters casting their ballots in the county general election only.

The nearly 87,000 early voters is approximately the same as the past two comparable elections – one in the same “big ballot” election cycle that includes dozens of judicial races for eight-year terms.

The other was in a non-big ballot year that nevertheless included the same county non-judicial offices minus the District Attorney General.

Four years ago, in the 2018 non-big ballot election, 86,002 voters cast early ballots.

In the 2014 big ballot election, the turnout was 82,403.

The 2010 election early voter turnout was the exception to the rule at 93,736.

And the 2006 big ballot turned out 78,899 early voters.

Here is the Election Commission breakdown of early voting including daily totals at each of the 26 early voting sites as well as the turnout for absentee balloting and nursing home votes, which are included in the early vote total.

The absentee ballot total is the partial turnout. Those voting absentee have until the polls close at 7 p.m. Thursday to get their ballots delivered to the Shelby County Election Commission by mail.

Tennessee law does not permit hand delivery of absentee ballots to the Election Commission.

Democratic primary turnout in the early vote outpaced Republican turnout by 22,155 voters in a key statistic watched closely by both local parties as an indicator of what election day could be like.

The early vote has accounted for almost half of the total voter turnout in recent local elections.

A total of 477,873 cast early or absentee votes across the state during the 14-day period.

The numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office show 293,675 of those voters picked the Republican primary ballot. Another 155,182 voted the Democratic primary ballot with the rest voting in their county general elections only.

The Shelby County early vote was by far the largest of any of the state’s 95 counties, accounting for 18.1% of the statewide turnout.

By comparison, Davidson County posted 35,429 early voters – Knox County 32,971 and Hamilton County 19,629.

Comments / 1

Related
Mighty 990

Full Shelby County Election Results

COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Elections
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Voter Turnout#Election Day#General Elections#Local Judicial Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Republican
Mighty 990

Grassroots Conservatives Furious at Shelby County GOP

Conservatives in Shelby County expressed their frustration with Republican leadership after major election losses in Memphis Thursday night. Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Dozens echoed Toney’s anger with...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reason.com

Memphis Voters Dump Harsh D.A. in Favor of Criminal Justice Reformer

Memphis-area voters have booted out a Republican district attorney with a reputation for harsh tactics—which included getting a woman sentenced to prison for six years for registering to vote—in favor of a Democratic challenger promising reforms. Amy Weirich, Republican district attorney for Shelby County, Tennessee, has been dumped...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized

UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight. Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. Vaughn accused Democrat DA...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Detroit sees uptick in thefts as they continue to rebuild. Officials in Pinal County call for election overhaul after voting problems. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. Pinal County officials are vowing to fix election procedures after a shortage...
MEMPHIS, TN
bartlett-express.com

Officers in every Bartlett school

The new school year that starts Monday, Aug. 8, will have School Resource Officers in each of the 11 schools within the Bartlett City Schools system. In June, the Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved funding for six additional School Resource Officers (SROs) and a lieutenant to oversee all 11 SROs and their operations.
BARTLETT, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy