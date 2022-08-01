ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

CDCR: Monterey County second-degree attempted murder convict killed in prison

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho1L0_0h0jvhlc00

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 22-year-old Monterey County inmate died after being attacked in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Uriel Otero was allegedly attacked by Fernando TorresLopez, 25, at 5:33 p.m. and was taken to the prison's hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries at 6:20 p.m., said the CDCR.

Read more: Man arrested for attempted murder of teenager in Soledad

Officials have limited movement in the yard to help with the investigation being conducted by PBSP's Investigative Services Unit, the Del Norte County District Attorney's Office, and the Del Norte County Coroner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAvWf_0h0jvhlc00
Fernando TorresLopez

Otero was sentenced in July of 2021 to 25 years for trying to kill a 17-year-old with a firearm in Soledad in May of 2019, according to the CDCR.

TorresLopez was sentenced in August of 2021 to 19 years and eight months for attempted second-degree murder in Santa Clara County, said the CDCR.

TorresLopez was put into isolated housing until the end of the investigation. Otero's cause of death has not been released yet.

The post CDCR: Monterey County second-degree attempted murder convict killed in prison appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Man pleads guilty to first degree murder for 2021 shooting

(BCN) — A Sureno street gang member has pleaded guilty to the murder of two people in King City in 2021, Monterey County prosecutors said this week. Raul Lucas, 21, of Salinas, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang, according […]
KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Gang member pleads guilty to King City murders

KING CITY — Raul Lucas of Salinas has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang. On Dec. 26, 2021, 21-year-old Lucas and three other Sureno gang members met up in King City and drove...
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man sentenced to 9 years for scamming elderly out of more than $761,000

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming elderly people on top of other fraudulent crimes Thursday, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie. John Lloyd Osborne IV, of Marina, was found guilty on four counts of theft from an elder, one count of theft from The post Marina man sentenced to 9 years for scamming elderly out of more than $761,000 appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
August, CA
City
Soledad, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday. The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic The post Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Man sentenced to 15 years after unprovoked attack on homeless man

(BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced. Mark Sandoval, 30, also pleaded no contest to personally inflicting great bodily injury on another, using a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. On December […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies took part in active shooter training at the Presidio of Monterey. The goal was to have agencies work together so they can communicate with each other should a crisis happen here at home. Monterey Fire, Monterey Police and Pacific Grove Police all attended the training. The post WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Pelican Bay State Prison#Violent Crime#Cdcr#Pbsp
CBS Sacramento

Former MMA star Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty in shooting

SAN JOSE – Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty in connection with a shooting earlier this year, where he allegedly attacked a man suspected of molesting his relative.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office confirmed to KPIX 5 that Cain entered the plea Friday. Cain, who has been denied bail in the case, remains in custody.The mixed martial arts fighter allegedly attacked sexual assault suspect Harry Goularte during an incident in late February in Morgan Hill. Authorities said Morgan Hill police received word around 3 p.m. Feb. 28 of a shooting near the intersection of...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kymkemp.com

Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp

Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KSBW.com

Police identify mother killed on Highway 1, questions still remain

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police are investigating a crash that killed a 23-year-old mother. It happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of River Street and where Highway 1 becomes a city street. The woman was identified as Midori Montalvo of Santa Cruz. She was crossing the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police reminds drivers to be careful when driving through school zones

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Some school districts on the Central Coast began their first day of school yesterday. As students return to the classroom, the Salinas Police Department reminds the community to follow the speed limit and be cautious going through school zones. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary Academy is along North Sanborn Road. It's The post Salinas Police reminds drivers to be careful when driving through school zones appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

74-year-old Fire Captain from Monterey Fire battling Oak Fire on the front lines

by Marie Edinger MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over 3,700 firefighters are helping fight the Oak Fire, but one, in particular, has a story to tell. Captain Raymond LaFontaine, a 74-year-old firefighter for the Monterey Fire Department, has been battling through treacherous conditions to keep Mariposa County safe. Ray joined the City of Monterey Fire Department in 1973 The post 74-year-old Fire Captain from Monterey Fire battling Oak Fire on the front lines appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Suspected drunk driver flees crash scene on 3 wheels before arrest

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after Watsonville police caught up with him near his heavily damaged car. Watsonville Police Department Sgt. Charles Bailey said the man, who has not been identified, slammed into a curb, struck a stop sign and ripped the right front tire and wheel off his black Jaguar sedan around 2:30pm at the corner of Prospect Street and Freedom Boulevard. The driver then backed up, with a young girl aboard, and drove off on three wheels, south on Lincoln Street toward downtown, etching a path with heavy marks in the asphalt as he drove away.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Health Department said a bat found near East La Salle Avenue in Seaside has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found on July 27, and Animal Services, while there was animal exposure to a pet, no human suffered exposure. The exposed pet has been put into quarantine. The post Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy