CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 22-year-old Monterey County inmate died after being attacked in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Uriel Otero was allegedly attacked by Fernando TorresLopez, 25, at 5:33 p.m. and was taken to the prison's hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries at 6:20 p.m., said the CDCR.

Read more: Man arrested for attempted murder of teenager in Soledad

Officials have limited movement in the yard to help with the investigation being conducted by PBSP's Investigative Services Unit, the Del Norte County District Attorney's Office, and the Del Norte County Coroner.

Fernando TorresLopez

Otero was sentenced in July of 2021 to 25 years for trying to kill a 17-year-old with a firearm in Soledad in May of 2019, according to the CDCR.

TorresLopez was sentenced in August of 2021 to 19 years and eight months for attempted second-degree murder in Santa Clara County, said the CDCR.

TorresLopez was put into isolated housing until the end of the investigation. Otero's cause of death has not been released yet.

The post CDCR: Monterey County second-degree attempted murder convict killed in prison appeared first on KION546 .