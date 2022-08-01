ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

penbaypilot.com

MRC to host summer classic tennis tournament

ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center will be hosting a summer classic tennis tournament Aug. 13-14 at the Camden Hills Regional High School tennis courts (or inside the MRC if it rains). This summer UTR tournament will be held using a match format of 2 out of 3 sets...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Medomak challenger baseball division preps for 2022 season

WALDOBORO — The Challenger Baseball Division of Medomak Little League is planning its 2022 season. All children residing in the Midcoast are eligible to join the Challenger Division, which is designed to meet the needs of children with physical and intellectual disabilities. The league is also looking to increase...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Betty Ann (Lundquist) Beach, obituary

LINCOLNVILLE — Betty Ann (Lundquist) Beach passed from this world and into the great mystery in the early morning of July 29, 2022, at home in Lincolnville. She was born July 25, 1947 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Stig Lundquist and Vivian Anderson Lundquist. Betty was raised Lutheran within the...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Short film competition for middle and high school students now open

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre announces it’s third annual Strand Youth Film Fest (SYFF) – an opportunity for young people living in Maine to create and submit their own short films. Entries will be accepted from August 1 through October 31, with awards and a public presentation of the films in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges comprised of Strand staff and local film professionals.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Scouting BSA Troop 200 log: Scouts have been active this summer

Scouting BSA Troop 200 has been active this summer!. On June 6, BSA Troop 200 joined Cub Scout Pack 200 to celebrate a “Crossover Ceremony,” which recognized four boys who had completed Cub Scouting and crossed over into Scouting BSA. The ceremony symbolized the advancement of these scouts from Webelos and welcomed them into Troop 200, where they have begun a whole new experience in scouting. Plaques to honor the Webelos completion of the "Arrow of Light" were donated to the boys by Butler Woodworking of Morrill, Maine.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in September

Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for a new online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This four-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4 & 18 from 4–5:30 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Evelyn Persis Holman, obituary

ROCKLAND — Evelyn Persis Holman, 101, went home to her Lord, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Knox Center in Rockland. Evelyn was born on August 26, 1920 in Machias, Maine. She was the daughter of Herbert Augustus and Mary Persis Kirk. In 1938 Evelyn graduated from Machias High School. After graduation, she soon left home to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Mount Auburn Nursing School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1943. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing administration, then a master’s degree from Columbia University in public health. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Ronald Holman, in Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine ‘home’ for over twenty years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Mid-coast communities. Debby takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many families and individuals to Lincoln County, using such knowledge to provide top-notch real estate services to buyers and sellers alike.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Cora May Milliken, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, widow of Kenneth L. Milliken, died after a brief illness on July 19, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Aug. 5 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

PBMC adjusts COVID testing hours

ROCKPORT — Effective Monday, August 8, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) will adjust the hours of its drive through COVID testing center. The testing center, located at 731 Commercial St., in Rockport, will be open from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. If testing is needed outside of...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County student selected for CBYX scholarship exchange to Germany

AFS-USA announces that Ada Curry, a high school Junior at Belfast Area High School, in Belfast, is one of 250 American high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students will be abroad from August 2022 to June 2023.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for RSU 40 board meeting August 4

UNION — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 40 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. via livestream and in the district’s central office. Participate virtually at: meet.google.com/num-xekc-asw Agenda. I. Call to Order. A. Pledge of...
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast

DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast men arrested in connection with burglaries in six counties, including cases in Belfast, Searsport

ELLSWORTH —Ellsworth Police arrested two Belfast men in connection with 16 burglaries that reportedly occurred in the last year, according to a news release. Ellsworth Police said that following an eight-month joint investigation into burglaries occurring in Hancock County, they, along with help from the Hancock County Sheriff Office and Maine State Police, searched the residence of Anthony Knight, on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME

