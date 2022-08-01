One Month In, New SoMa ‘Drug Sobering Center’ Gets Mixed Reviews

Read on sfist.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users
San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
NBC San Diego
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
SFist
Sup. Dean Preston Wages Fight Over HUD-Related Evictions of Longtime Tenants at Western Addition Complex
The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the likely profit motives of one management company are once again running head-first into San Francisco politics and this city's chronic housing shortage. And Supervisor Dean Preston is trying his best to keep a handful of tenants housed in one Western Addition housing complex.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Might Get Food Hall That Focuses on Black and Brown Vendors
The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
Burglaries plague small businesses in San Francisco Chinatown
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A string of burglaries in San Francisco's Chinatown has disturbed business owners and led to calls for more police patrols. Early Thursday morning, Jaynry Mak got a call from San Francisco police saying that her restaurant had been burglarized. It was the third time someone had smashed through the glass doors of Dim Sum Corner in a year's time.Mak noted her business is still sluggish since the pandemic hit, crippling the economy and prompting a wave of anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country."We're losing money every day and, for me, I'm at a point, like, is...
Eater
This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission
After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sfstandard.com
Bayview’s Long-Derelict ‘Bishop Building’ Is Demolished to Make Way for New Restaurant and Plaza Revitalization
For residents of the Bayview District, there was something satisfying about watching a building that had blighted the community for over 40 years be demolished at last. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., the 700-square-foot structure known by locals as the “Bishop Building” at 4801 3rd St. was torn down to make room for a new construction project that will serve the neighborhood as a modular restaurant.
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Chinatown restaurants targeted by burglars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown are reeling once again after burglars smashed and stole from restaurants. One business owner told KRON4 that it has happened so often over the last year that she’s considering closing. These businesses have struggled a lot over the last few years, with the pandemic and increasing […]
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
San Francisco's DA announces new policy to hold drug dealers accountable
"These changes are going to make a difference out on the street and one that we can all see and feel."
SFist
17 Best SF Property Management Companies in 2022
Among other things, San Francisco is known for its incredible architecture. With all of our beautiful and iconic buildings comes landlords in need of relocation services and property managers. This need has only grown following the so-called 'SF Exodus,' which according to new data turned out to mostly be our youngest, yuppie-ist population. Nonetheless, with populations moving more frequently, the following relocation specialists can help manage your property efficiently and effectively. Why is this list free to read?
sfstandard.com
SF’s Revenue From a New Homelessness Tax Fell 45% Last Year as Companies Moved and Workers Stayed Home
The money San Francisco collected from a controversial 2018 business tax known as Prop C fell from $394 million for July 2019 to June 2020 to $218 million for the following year, according to the city controller’s office. Prop C, aimed at housing the homeless, specifically targets companies with...
Comments / 0