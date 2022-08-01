ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

By Corey Morris, Jack McCune
YourErie
YourErie
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. Erie County once again is scored as low.

MISSING: State Police looking for missing Centre County man

After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map. The counties are Mercer, Forest, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Clearfield , Huntingdon , Mifflin , Fulton , Juniata, Sullivan, Montour and Franklin counties.

Erie County is again at low risk for community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the low level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

  • Get all recommended COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 6 months and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant.
  • Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
  • If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consider masking indoors and rapid testing before gatherings.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 56 COVID-19 cases, out of 389 total cases, for the week of July 25-July 31.

The county reported one new death, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID since March 2020 is now at 825.

The commonwealth had 22,277 new COVID-19 cases this week with 116 reported deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health . There are 1,188 current hospitalizations for the coronavirus in the state with 42 patients on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

